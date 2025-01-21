A Nigerian youth who was sponsored to Canada by his parents is now homeless in the North American country

The young man, an international student, dropped out of school due to financial constraints and his health challenge

In a video, he spoke about his parents back in Nigeria and had a message for those who think making money in Canada is easy

A Nigerian youth in the diaspora, Marcel Tabai Yusuf, has become homeless in Toronto, Canada, months after he migrated.

A man found Marcel and interviewed him about his plight.

Marcel Tabai Yusuf drops out of school in Canada, opens up on his struggles Photo Credit: @glowwriyah

Source: TikTok

Why Marcel moved to Canada

When the man asked Marcel what brought him to Canada, he said he came as a student and was sponsored by his parents.

Marcel said he had to quit school as his finances suffered, and his sickle cell anaemia situation made things worse.

"Well, initially I came as a student, international business, but it has not been easy since last year.

"Like, I was in school and everything. I have sickle cell anaemia, I had to leave school. Not just because of that but other financial issues. Any Nigerian will understand what I am talking about."

Marcel revealed he had to sleep in a street bus the night before after leaving the hospital. Marcel said he worked as a delivery man, but his bike was stolen.

Marcel speaks about life in Canada

Marcel had a message for those who think it is easy to make money in Canada. In his words:

"Canada is a good country, um, but for those thinking you would come here, make money and everything. It is not as easy as you think.

"You would make it eventually but um, you can't just think it is going to be easy. You would really work hard because there are a lot of Canadians who are not having it easy too. People here in debts..."

Marcel said he does not want to bother his parents back in Nigeria, particularly his mum, about his plight as she is also having it tough.

He revealed she had to sell her car. Marcel's interview video was reshared on TikTok by @glowwriyah and touched people's hearts.

Watch the video below:

Marcel's plight touched people

ishkidd said:

"If you can’t survive in Nigeria don’t plan to go abroad cos surviving in Nigeria by yourself is the point that you can survive anywhere you go but if you can’t survive in Nigeria yourself don’t go."

Everything Football 💯 said:

"It’s well, keep pushing, u will get there, u are a Nigerian, i belive in u, u are strong, you will buy your own house, with time, just keep pushing man."

ajayi oluwafunmilayo said:

"I always advise Nigerian parents do private UNi instead of traveling.After your degree you can go further."

The Artist and Nurse 👩‍⚕️🥰 said:

"It’s to arrange ticket and come back home cos it’s not easy out there."

UcHeNnA said:

"Pls let's help him to continue schooling or get him a job over there .. coming back to 9ja isn't a good idea."

Princess Roja said:

"The earlier we all realized that not everyone will make abroad,the better for us…if God has destined it that your progress,success and fortune are in Africa or Nigeria,if you like go and spend 30 years."

obioracovic said:

"His family in Nigeria will be calling him to send them money without even considering what he might be going through."

Miss B❤️🇨🇲🌸 said:

"Canada is not as easy as you think. I’m currently job searching and it a year already. I’m an international student in Hamilton."

