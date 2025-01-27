A Nigerian man said he relocated abroad over 30 years ago in search of greener pastures but things turned out differently

The man said he has been able to give birth to many children while living abroad but he has not brought them home

He said the reason he has not brought his children is because he cannot afford the transportation fare

A man shared a video in which he was heard lamenting his inability to bring his children home from abroad.

The man said he moved abroad over 30 years ago in search of a better life but things didn't work as planned.

The man said he could not afford to bring his children to Africa. Photo credit: TiKTok/@55roderick4.

Source: AFP

According to the man identified on TikTok as @55roderick4 he has given birth to many children.

However, he lamented that he was unable to bring the children home so they would know their native land.

He said he had failed to come home with his children because he could not afford the transportation fare.

He said:

"It has been over 30 years I left my homeland to travel to Europe and seek for greener pastures. For over 30 years, I was able to give birth to many children. Now, throughout this period of time, I have not been able to take my children to Africa. I haven't been able to take them to Africa at any time. Every end of the year, we spend it here in Europe. It is not as if I do no want to take my children to go see their homeland where their parents came from. But the reality is, I don't have the money to sponsor that trip."

The man said there are many people like him living in Europe who are not able to bring their children home.

He said the American and European dreams that take people abroad are fast becoming illusions.

Watch the video below:

Man abroad laments inability to bring children home

@Ikem said:

"Thank you bro for speaking the truth.so many of our people borrow money and go back home to show off then return to Europe to suffer paying off debts."

@Atta Frimpong401 said:

"Where are the greener pastures in Africa or Europe? We are only deceiving ourselves. The perception of the Western world is a mirage."

@Ynsson said:

"Europe is good if you work hard. I achieved money, passport within 7 years. The only price am paying is unable to marry on time or find someone I like."

@Stephanie said:

"So many lessons to learn in this video. Uncle talked about having many children but my question is why hav many children in somebody's land."

Man visits Nigeria from abroad

In a related story reported by Legit.ng a Nigerian man who is based abroad cried out over the high price of items as he visited the country.

In a lengthy X post, he wondered how Nigerians survived, stating that things in the country had gotten so bad.

The X post has gone viral, and people who came across it shared their experiences and opinions on the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng