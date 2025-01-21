A Nigerian man is now living homeless in the streets of Toronto after his father, who was his sponsor, sadly passed away

In a video trending online, the man who said he relocated to Canada as a student noted that he is now homeless in Toronto

According to him, he does not have shelter over his head, and if his family sees him now, the would be surprised

A Nigerian man who is homeless in Canada has shared his predicament in a heartrending video,

The man said he relocated to Canada as a student in 2023 but lamented that things later went south.

The man became stranded after his father died. Photo credit: TikTok/Favour Tee.

According to the man who spoke in a video interview with Favour Tee, everything was going well until he lost his father, who was his financial backbone.

He said his father had a stroke and died, rendering him stranded in Canada.

When asked what his greatest need was, the man said he needed shelter as he currently lives homelss in Toronto.

Also, he said if his mother or any family member were to see him right now, they would be surprised at the sad turn of events.

However, Favour Tee encouraged the man not to be ashamed of himself, noting that life happens to everyone.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man becomes stranded in Canada

@Tmbeki said:

"May our backbone never break."

@Tha Great Gabzy said:

"Na result of following the crowd.. the problem no be to japa.. calm down strategize first..."

@jamesattah35 said:

"I don’t think he need shelter right now he needs a job and save and get himself a shelter."

@JustLauren said:

"How can we help please? I’m 2hrs away from Toronto."

@Joshua Emmanuel said:

"The way I go take hustle eeh even oyibo people go shock."

@darigi said:

"Come back home."

@Majesty | BNS, RN said:

"I say it again “it’s easy to go homeless in Canada, but always pray to be in the right place at the right time."

@Mr snow white said:

"This Canada try hustle for information…. Information go give you pathway."

@Tah said:

"It's a pity, please, there's no war in Nigeria. I always tell people don't be deceived, Nigeria is a cool country, go for vacation abroad or go if you can afford it."

@hamsonmicheal said:

"Omo he no easy for outside country, funniest part nobody is ready to accommodate even our Nigerians over there,even my aunt Turn me down to sort myself when I get to Airport, tears roll down from my."

@mr joe said:

"People sell their houses and come to Canada. Getting here you will see is not what you think, guys be careful."

Man said building his in the village is a waste

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a medical doctor who lives and works in Canada said to build a house in the village is a total waste of time and resources.

Dr Arinze Onwumelu, popularly known as Dr Zo, said he built a house in his village, but he hardly stays there for more than a few days.

He said if he had built the house in places like Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt or Enugu, he would have made up to N100 million by now.

