A Nigerian man said some parents are in the habit of forcing their children to go to seminary schools and become priests

He lamented that the practice has made some men to become Catholic priests against their wishes

The man was reacting to the news of Reverend Father Daniel Okonatotor Oghenerukevwe, who got married to Dora Chichah in Dallas, USA

Nigerians online are still reacting to the story of Reverend Father Daniel Okonatotor Oghenerukevwe, who got married.

Father Daniel had wedded his lover, Dora Chichah, at the Streams of Joy Church in Dallas, USA.

Father Daniel has since been suspended by the Catholic Diocese of Warri, where he worked.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man said priests abandoning their celibacy vows might be a direct result of being forced into the career.

In his Facebook post, Onwuegbuzie Ambrose observed that many parents who are of Catholic extraction want their children to be priests.

Therefore, he cautioned parents to allow their children to choose what they want to do in life instead of forcing them into seminary schools.

Onwuegbuzie said anyone forced to become a priest might abandon it or secretly get married.

His words:

"I think parents should stop pushing their children to become catholic Priests. Yes, they should stop . Let the children choose for themselves. If not, you will continue to see priest struggle to keep to their vows. For me , a priest called and who chooses to the priesthood for himself will never have issues keeping to his vows. Most catholic parents push their young boys into seminary schools. These are young teenagers who dont know anything about life or careers. Yet, they are pushed to become REVEREND fathers. As these boys evolves and exposed. They realize they are not called to become priests. They start craving to become like their peers. They want to raise their own families against their own vows. Some do it discreetly, others defy the vows and damm the consequences."

Facebook reactions as priest marries his lover

Uju Jay Okolo said:

"No body is pushing anybody, shiit like this happens.. they're human ....Even married people fall in love somewhere else."

Ebere Hill's said:

"Nobody is forcing anybody. The priests are human beings, just like married men who cheat on their wives."

Eze Virginus Valentine Obinna said:

"This man and Catholic Church. Nobody is forced into Catholic priesthood. You are free to quit along the way if you discover that you won't be able to keep to the laws."

Blessing Akpe said:

"The Bible clearly states that no one should be conditioned to swear the oath of celibacy. Even went further again to say leaders should be married men, but we say no... To be a priest you must be celibate."

Priest says one can leave priesthood

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian priest has said a priest may wish to abandon the calling.

Farther Kelvin Ugwu said priesthood is not by force.

His words:

"The first point is that no one is forced to be a priest. And even as a priest, if at any time you feel you can't continue, there are procedures which you will follow to be laicized (returned to the state of the laity)."

