A Nigerian mother has shared a video showing the gifts that her little son returned with after going for Christmas holidays

According to the woman, the baby's grandma asked her to send the little boy to her with an empty box because she had other plans

After his long holidays, the child did not only return with his box filled up, but also had an extra box with other goodies

A heartwarming video has surfaced online, showing the generosity of a grandmother towards her little grandson.

The boy had spent the Christmas holidays with his grandparents in Lagos, and his mother was excited to see the abundance of gifts he returned with.

The mother, known on TikTok as @baddie_mummy, shared a video revealing the contents of the boxes her son had brought back.

As seen in the video, the boxes were filled to the brim with provisions, treats, and other goodies.

It was clear that the grandmother had gone above and beyond to ensure her grandson had a wonderful holiday experience.

According to the mother, the grandmother had initially requested that the boy travel with an empty box, hinting that she had planned a special surprise for him.

The mother was thrilled to see that her son had not only returned with a box filled with gifts but also an additional box containing even more treats.

In her words:

"POV: You sent your son to your in-laws for the Xmas break. First week of December my boy was ready to go to Lagos and my MIL asked me send him with an empty box. Aiden came back with his box loaded, an extra box and more. This boy didn’t even cry at all at the airport when he left us and enjoyed every bit of his stay with my in-laws. When I say I am blessed, I mean in all ramifications."

Reactions as mum flaunts son's gifts from grandma

The video sparked heartwarming reactions from netizens in the comments section on TikTok.

@TRENDY FASHIONWEAR IN MEIRAN said:

"You're very lucky. My own never buy my pikin stick sweet before."

@Ajidamtun asked:

"Wetin happen? Una won pursue am comot for house ni?"

@adama said:

"Una done pack all the good in-laws leave us with Bruce Lee and jet Lee."

@damidebbie0 said:

"Abeg your husband no get junior brother. I go love him no need for him to love me. Una pack all the good in law finish con leave us with amadioha."

@Just Sugar asked:

"Is he the only grand child? that was how I was enjoying my granny money before my siblings stepped in."

@Ayomide Fowowe said:

"Abeg drop grandma address I wan send myself go meet her for a week."

@Abigail angel said:

"That is because u re good nd respect them, may God bless u abundantly."

@Louisiana 22 said:

"Am happy for you. Na money my daughter pack come back. Even her acct sef was dripping."

@Bola said:

"Omo! I tap on this kind in law for my daughter o cus that shows how much they like the mother not their child alone."

@Chef Wura¦ILORIN said:

"Awwwwww, fully loaded. Drop Granny's address, I fit go for 2 weeks hols at her place. I pray my in-laws are good like this o."

@Bubu said:

"For you to send him sef, you trust your in-laws well and they didn’t disappoint, your boy is looking gooddd. Some in-laws eh na God go judge their matter. Enjoy good in-laws bby."

@Everything luxury fashion shop added:

"This is what I did. We went to visit our big mums he'll cry he's staying then I disappeared till they called he said he wanted to come back then boom."

@cravings044 added:

"Them no want make you suffer am. Grandparents are soft when in comes to their grandchildren but them wan use beating kpai us."

Grandma gets gift from grandson

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady posted a video showing her grandmother's lovely reaction after her elder brother gave her a new bed.

In the video, the old woman could not contain her joy and played on the new bed like a kid, while also inviting people to join her.

