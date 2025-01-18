A heartwarming video making the rounds on social media has captured the costly gifts that a bride's family surprised a couple with

The clip showed the bride and her husband kneeling at the wedding venue as the family presented the costly gifts to them

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate the couple

A heartwarming display of generosity and love was showcased at a wedding ceremony, where the bride's family surprised the newlyweds with luxury gifts.

The emotional moment was captured on camera and shared on social media, where it quickly went viral.

Bride's family surprises couple with gifts

The video, posted by @swt_mira on TikTok, showed the bride and groom kneeling at the wedding venue, surrounded by their loved ones.

Everyone smiled excitedly as the bride's family then presented them with a series of expensive gifts, including a generator, water dispenser, and microwave.

The couple's faces lit up with joy and gratitude and they proudly accepted the thoughtful presents while on their knees.

"Bride family no come play," the video's caption read.

Reactions as bride's family surprises couple

The video sparked reactions from TikTok users, who praised the bride's family for their kindness and generosity.

@Vetty Cosmetics said:

"I wonder what will move me as wedding gift, cos I have all the appliances as a single girl and I bought them with my money."

@Makalisia commented:

"After my traditional marriage. Few weeks later my sis in law bought a lot of things my parents were supposed to give me when I got married. I was so happy that I forgot I was an orphan. Thank God."

@Jessica nnanna said:

"Just felt the pain of being and orphan and only child. Omo my traditional wedding depression still dey do me."

@Praise Olamide said:

"I never see husband my father is asking me for list already so he can add to the ones he already bought. God bless my father for me."

@user901098632171 said:

"Hmmmm, I started buying my properties myself because my parents are late, 5th was my introduction and birde payment no care I didn't everything by self no support from any one."

@Annie added:

"Awwwh God as my parents don’t hv what it takes to get me all I want on my wedding day. I pray my husband and I have all it takes to get our daughter more than this gift. Congratulations."

@Jennie said:

"It’s 16years today I lost my dad. The pain is still there. Seeing this brought more tears to my eyes. If only I could hve my whole family on mine own day but."

@LUCY PEarl added:

"There is no better moment than this after marriage, everything I have in my kitchen from fridge to gass to oven, like every appliance in my kitchen was bought by my mum, such a sweet thing to behold."

Man displays gifts from bride's family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man caused a stir online as he showed off the various gifts given to a bride by her family.

According to him, he was present at the venue of the bride's traditional wedding and took his time to record the gift items with joy.

