A Nigerian boy was going to school early in the morning and he saw a lady dancing in the front of her shop

The boy joined the dance without hesitation, and this impressed the businesswoman and other social media users

Meanwhile, social media users who saw the dance started dating monies to the boy who has received cash gifs of up to N250k

A Nigerian boy got N250k from donations after people on social media showed him love.

It all started when the boy joined a businesswoman to dance in front of her shop.

So far, the boy has received N250k. Photo credit: Instagram/@bellz_beautybase.

Source: Instagram

The woman, Nze Matilda, shared a series of videos on her Instagram account narrating how she came in contact with the kid who was eager to dance.

In the first video, Matilda was seen vibing as she arrived at her shop in the morning and decided to dance.

As she was dancing, the boy who was passing by on his way to school performed a few dance moves.

Boy who danced to Fido's Joy is Coming gets cash gifts

After she posted the video, someone asked if they would like to donate money to the boy later identified as Akorede.

That was how she received the first transfer of N100k for half of Akorede. Donations would later rise to N250k. She said she thought the first donor was joking,

Matilda said on Instagram:

"I am still in shock guys. I was thinking she’s was joking oh, Omo as I saw the alert my mouth opened wide. God bless you ma."

In a separate video, Matilda showed when she located the boy who took her to his mother.

The N250k was handed over to the boy's mother. According to the videos seen on Instagram, donations for Akorded has risen to over N400k.

In a separate chat with Legit.ng, Matilda said she was glad that she was used as an instrument to bless Akorede's life.

She also narrated how Akorede reacted when he learned that his dance fetched him money.

Matilda told Legit.ng:

"So I found him on the second day after I posted the video. I waited till the close of school time. He was extremely happy that he got a gift but as a child, he didn’t know the weight of the amount he got but generally he was very excited. I feel really blessed, honored and privileged to be working as an instrument for God to bless their family. I am honestly very happy."

Watch one of the videos below:

Reactions as boy gets online donations after dancing

@kiddieslocker said:

"God bless the giver. That boy's steps added colour to the video. Life is actually easy if we relax and breathe. Odogwu 001."

@dopanice said:

"Funny how I noticed and rewatched that boy his part while watching yesterday. I knew it was a random joy and positive vibes."

@amy_hairline_ said:

"Awwnnn joy has come for him."

