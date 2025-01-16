A beautiful lady has expressed her joy on social media after getting married to a man whom she dated for only seven months

According to the lady, her husband dated his ex for seven long years but their relationship crashed and he married her in seven months

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some people criticised her for rejoicing over being the chosen one, while others congratulated her

A lady's decision to share her unique marriage story on social media has sparked mixed reactions among users.

The lady, who tied the knot with her partner after a few months of meeting, revealed that her husband had previously been in a seven-year relationship that ended in heartbreak.

Lady dances as man marries her after 7 months Photo credit: @helenasmakeup2/TikTok.

Lady marries man after 7 months

In a video, the lady known as @helenasmakeup2 on TikTok, expressed her joy and gratitude at finding love with her partner.

However, her comments sparked lots of reactions from viewers, with some congratulating her on her marriage while others expressed concern and scepticism.

"When he dated his ex for 7 years but he ended up marrying you who just dated him for 7 months," she said while dancing in the video.

Reactions as lady shares marital story

Many TikTok users questioned the man's motives for marrying someone he had only dated for a short period, especially given his history of ending a long-term relationship.

Some speculated that he may have had ulterior motives or that he may be prone to making impulsive decisions.

Despite the backlash, the woman's video also received messages of support and congratulations.

Some users praised her for finding love and happiness, regardless of the circumstances.

@loveflexy said:

"His just ready to marry nothing special, men will marry anyone in front of then as far as his ready for that that’s the TAXI CAB THEORY he meant still be begging the ex self. Don’t brag about that."

@Samantha chisom asked:

"If he can do this to his ex after 7yr, miss who are you?"

@Kaleesi said:

"You will find out why 7 years left."

@ewans commented:

"So the ex die? abi wetin."

@kamsy said:

"You are too beautiful for this."

@cats said:

"Very sorry my dear. you will find out soon when you do, don't be shy to seek advice or compare notes with ex girlfriend. It will help you with validation and healing."

@Godsdaughter 21 said:

"Marriage is a accomplishment to others. Marriage is death sentence to us."

@sheisbema001 said:

"Men already know who them wan marry, like that ex now the man know say him nor go marry her even if na 10 yrs. From the first time them meet you them know."

@tesiamiva said:

"Pipo way go still de contemplate Weda to see or not okkkk."

@keilah said:

"Ladies heal please heal from your ex's and let this lady celebrate her life eeeh."

@prints by (Dzifa) said:

"Y'all should understand that no man treats two women the same. You teach people how to treat you. Congratulations sis."

@neolane said:

"It's been six years, I'm tired of him. He is controlled by his baby mama. He told he will marry another person in 6 months."

@Hidiriy commented:

"He will keep sleeping privately wt th 7 years girl. that's what they do wt their long time exes."

@Hanny Kikie Brien said:

"Then he cheats on you with his ex he dated for 7yrs. Men will disgrace you please keep your calm."

@MasegoCandice added:

"Where was he in life when he was dating the ex? That ex might have contributed to who he is now, where he is in life now, financially ready to marry! You don’t know maybe in those years he had nothing."

Source: Legit.ng