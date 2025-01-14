A Nigerian bride has gone viral on social media after netizens sighted what she wore on her feet on her wedding day

Instead of rocking heels like many other brides, the unique lady chose to rock a simple pair of sneakers that would aid easy movement

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share hilarious remarks

A Nigerian bride's bold decision to defy traditional wedding footwear has left netizens in stitches.

The bride, who chose to wear a simple pair of sneakers on her big day, became a sensation online after her video went viral.

Bride wears sneakers during wedding Photo credit: @chisomjane04/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bride rocks sneakers to wedding venue

TikTok user @chisomjane04 shared a video of the bride's unique wedding attire, which sparked lots of funny comments from viewers.

The video showed the bride's unique choice, which prioritised comfort and mobility over traditional glamour.

"Bride wey no want anything to stress her," the video's caption read.

Reactions as bride rocks sneakers

TikTok users were quick to react to the video, flooding the comments section with funny remarks and jokes.

Many praised the bride's rare approach to wedding attire, while others playfully teased her for her controversial choice.

@jay said:

"She still wear Snickers nah. Nah slippers I go use ooo. If the slippers self do anyhow nah to just use my foot ooo nobody go know."

@J_SoFine_ said:

"My brother’s wife wore just pajamas foam slides."

@Ruthie said:

"First bride to wear canvas on her wedding day."

@Only_1_Yokie said:

"Wearing sneakers is still stressful, me sef fit wear Nike slide."

@user4017262930399 said:

"Me wey dey plan to wear bathroom slippers nko. I no want stress abeg."

@17:05 said:

"Abeg how much be dunlope? Cuz e be like na wetin me go wear."

@Ujunwa said:

"Bigger congratulations dear! You na serious baddie. There's nothing you can't deal with. Sending hugs and followers to you."

@bee_peculiar said:

"I wore slippers on my wedding day too I nor fit go fall abeg."

@JOJOEofAFRICA said:

"Wishing y'all the best as you start this everlasting journey."

@callista_o said:

"Told my mom I'm going to wear crocs under my wedding gown mama talk say I never ready to wed."

@Lishababy said:

"Me on my wedding I don’t know how to wear heels. I can equally wear slippers."

@CHUKWUSOM said:

"Thank God as Una fes post am I no go carry my wedding gown up that day cos what’s this."

@I love my babe said:

"I won’t wear anything let me walk barefooted Abeg. I hate stress."

@k.C9789 added:

"She's really really ready for the wedding she don't want any disturbance when dancing."

@fashion & beauty essence said:

"I I won't wear anything, gown go cover am, I nor get power for stress."

@CEES.CORNER added:

"I wore bathroom slippers in my wedding gown Cux my heels were high but I changed to the heels at the reception."

@Nma added:

"She tried joor. Not some dat are taller den dia husband dey will still carry mountain and put on their legs."

Watch the video below:

Photos from couple's wedding surface online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that photos from a couple's wedding went viral on social media and got people talking.

It was gathered that the groom's family covered the bride price and had the wedding all on the same day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng