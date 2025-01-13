A Nigerian lady recently dealt with her biological sister whom she accused of sleeping with her husband in her matrimonial home

According to the lady, her sister did not only betray her but was also allegedly behind the appearance of money in her account

In a trending video on X, the heartbroken lady gathered all the clothes belonging to her sister and burnt them to ashes

A sad story of alleged infidelity and deceit involving two biological sisters, and the husband of one of them has gone viral.

The accused sister had been living with her sibling and her husband, but her actions reportedly led to a bitter confrontation.

Lady says her sister slept with her husband Photo credit: @dammiedammie35/TikTok.

Source: Twitter

Lady accuses sister of sleeping with husband

A video capturing the aftermath of the confrontation was shared on the X app by @dammiedammie35.

The clip showed the wronged sister burning a heap of clothes, allegedly belonging to her sister.

The sister's anger and hurt were overwhelming as she opened up about the events that led to the painful fall-out.

According to the sister, her trust was betrayed when she discovered that her sister had been engaging in an illicit relationship with her husband.

Furthermore, she alleged that the duo were responsible for the mysterious disappearance of funds from her bank account.

She lamented over the fact that she had welcomed her sister into her home and treated her like family.

The matter was reportedly brought to the attention of the sisters' mother, who intervened by collecting her accused daughter's belongings from the house.

"That's my sister staying with me and is sleeping with my husband; that is her clothes burning. The money that disappeared from my account, she and my husband knew how it happened. See my hand; I brought her in like a sibling; I bought all her clothes and my husband is sleeping with my husband. I reported to my mother and she came to pack her clothes from my house," the wronged sister narrated.

Reactions as lady burns sister's clothes

The incident sparked reactions from Nigerians, with many expressing shock and outrage at the alleged actions of the accused sister.

Dr Trader asked:

"Why would you even allow your sister (an adult) into your home?"

May Jay said:

"And what did she do to the husband. But of them are at fault here and they betrayed her."

Gbemisolaa said:

"What sexx will cause in this life, some people will not be able to repair it. Na wa o!"

Verere said:

"Her sister and her husband are at fault. What did she do to the husband?"

Makaveli said:

"My sister try and check yourself, what did you do to your husband that makes him to cheat on you."

Santorini said:

"Them no dey put mouth for siblings matter."

Rommy commented:

"I hope she’s giving her husband an even bigger dose of anger because they are both consenting adults."

Crypttopia added:

"So sad that she would do that to you, so sad that your husband also consents to the act."

Watch the video below:

Lady disowns sister over affair with husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman cut ties with her younger sister upon nabbing the lady having an affair with her husband.

It was gathered that the lady forgave her husband for the wrongdoing and stayed put with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng