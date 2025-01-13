Regina Daniels spared no words on social media to celebrate her mother as she marked her birthday recently

In her post, she called her mother several sweet names and shared some lovely pictures they took together

Fans were wowed with the note the actress wrote to her mother and shared their take about it in the comment section

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels was filled with praises for her mother, as she marked her birthday in a unique way.

In the new post on social media, the mother of two wrote sweet words for her mother.

According to her, her mother was her god on earth, she was also called woman king and her earthly guardian and protector.

Regina Daniels also disclosed that her mother was her best friend, adviser, mother, cry buddy and her ride or die person.

Regina Daniels showers praises on mother

In the caption of her post, the woman, who went for the inauguration of Ghana president, said she will continue to bless her mother's existence and worship the ground her mother walked on.

Regina Daniels explained that her mother was everything to her and even more. She thanked God for her life and promised to be her daughter again if she had another chance.

Regina Daniels prays for her mother

Showering prayers on her beloved mother, the actress, who was celebrated by her colleague months ago, prayed for good health and long life for her mother.

Daniels also asked that God will not let her do anything to hurt her mother or break her heart. Regina declared her love for her mother before ending her post.

She also shared lovely pictures they took while she was much younger and some more recent pictures of the two of them.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Regina Daniels' post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@sexyladyb8:

"Chaii this caption is everything, so sweet, happy birthday mam."

@nkiruka_okeke_:

"Happy Birthday mama Nneamaka."

@unique_oraemesi96:

"Nothing but long life and prosperity amen."

@mayodun:

"Happy birthday my darling pretty gorgeous Queen. May ur new age be blessed with all that is noble in life, Amen. More Grace and best wishes my Angel. Congratulation."

@annie_dollars_m:

"Happiest birthdate to you beautiful mummy Gina. More blessings in good health."

@rita.daniels06:

"I’m honored . Thank you my pride. I will not stop being what I’m supposed to be. God bless you child of grace."

@_richie_chris:

"The knowledge behind your marriage. Levels."

@iam_mr_painkiller:

"We know say na your mama tell you to marry ancestor man because of money."

@uchemontana:

"Happy birthday Mummy. I love you .. May God continue to bless and protect you mama."

Regina Daniels, mother, travel abroad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood actress and her mother travelled outside the country

Regina Daniels gave her fans an update about her vacation in some posts on social media. She shared pictures of how she and her mother explored together.

Several fans of the two movie stars had things to say about the post.

