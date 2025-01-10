A Nigerian lady said she paid a visit to her boyfriend, and she shared what she experienced after interacting with him about detergent

The lady said she saw a Morning Fresh washing detergent, and she suggested to the man that he should add water to it

She said her boyfriend rejected the idea of pouring water into the detergent and mixing it together

A lady came online to share her experience after she paid her new boyfriend a visit.

According to her, she visited her boyfriend, and she saw a bottle of Morning Fresh washing detergent.

The lady said she wanted to add water to her boyfriend's detergent but he refused. Photo credit: X/Tundun.

Immediately after she saw the detergent, the lady said she had suggested to her man that they mix it with water.

However, her boyfriend rejected the idea, telling her that he does not practice such in his house.

She said:

"I got to my new boyfriend's place, told him to add water to his morning fresh, so it will last. He replied “we don't do that here” Chai. Shame wan Kee me."

Some people who reacted to the post said they add water to their Morning Fresh detergent and they still enjoy using it.

See the post below:

Reactions as lady visits her boyfriend

@otunbakunle said:

"When you’re ready to leave him, I dey here. If you wan add water to the okro soup, no wahala."

@ceasarokoli said:

"I thought they included dilute with water on the label of morning fresh?"

@HorlarJhidey said:

"You seal the deal to be his gf during Xmas?"

@adufe_tolami said:

"Na you bother ask am, morning fresh wey I go don add water since before he wake up sef."

@Udedibia said:

"Morning fresh is too think, I ALWAYS add water to mine and has absolutely nothing to do with poverty mentality if you ask me."

@NyarNdori said:

"Money is good! A few months after moving out I visited my mum and instinctively diluted her morning fresh... I did not hear the end of it."

@badbtchszn said:

"Lmao but it’s not even about being broke. It’s too thick to use like that nauu."

@CruiseOsimma said:

"You dey get at least 5 boyfriends everywhere. It is well with you Tundun."

@EmilyOniKabba said:

"But Morning Fresh is way too thick na. Sorry Tundun."

@nicsung said:

"Why are you all saying is too thick, I don't even like it when you add water to morning fresh."

@Harrywealth79 said:

"He should have just laff it off like. I get what you mean, but we don't need to do that."

