A young Nigerian lady has shared a video showing one of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) electric buses

She commended the university's Vice Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, for the initiative and shared the cost of boarding the electric bus

In December 2024, UNILAG commissioned eight electric buses, a historic feat as far as tertiary institutions in the country were concerned

A female student, @layoodimayo, was over the moon after seeing one of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) commissioned electric buses.

Taking to TikTok, she videoed the bus, which had people seated in it.

@layoodimayo noted that the electric buses would commute students from the main campus to the school gate.

She hailed the school's Vice Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, for the initiative.

"Greatest Akokites😂😂✨✨ Our Vc is working," she wrote on TikTok.

When a netizen enquired how much the bus fare is, she said it is N100.

"It is 100 naira," she replied.

While some people faulted the introduction of the electric buses on campus, students of the school looked forward to boarding them.

The video has gone viral on TikTok.

Watch her video below:

Netizens react to UNILAG electric bus

Dremo said:

"Shey na virtually I wan dey enter am, this school no go use werey doings kee me."

ompa loompa😌💋 said:

"Money wey dem suppose use do renovation fast fast dem go dey use am buy bus?? nawa oo."

Adams foryou said:

"Dey play the main reason they brought it out now is because of convocation."

Tom Tom said:

"Wetin be this ? Doing everything except resumption."

iyanu_tomi💙 said:

"😂😭Money for renovation them use m for electric buses. Vc kuku say na may physical class go deh."

𝐻𝑎𝑚𝑖𝑑𝑎ℎℎℎℎℎ🫶🖤 said:

"Yeah it's cute and all but we're not resuming physically till may keh???😭 who go kon enter the bus??"

Jessica 💜✝️ said:

"Una never open hostel you dey do electric bus 😂 who wan enter am."

hairat 🌹 said:

"My school won't see this one oh , it is to be building unnecessary cafeterias."

categorystalker1 said:

"Y’all are just saying you’ll see shege in unilag una go con dey make us wey be upcoming aspirants dey think , y’all should be fr pls e good abi e nor good ?"

NAILS TECH IN IKOTUN!ABARANJE said:

"I was like which school is this till I saw unilag, make e sha no pass 100 naira."

Roseline 🌹 said:

"Instead of her to allow us resume physical classes."

