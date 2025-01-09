Mixed reactions have trailed the quantity of provisions a young Nigerian lady returned to her school with

Tagging herself a broke student, the female student spread out the provisions on the floor for her followers to see

Some people faulted her broke student tag due to the massive food items on display, while others compared what they took to school with hers

A female student, @izeh__, has shown the provisions she took to school as a "broke" Nigerian student.

In a trending TikTok video, she had all the provisions and food items on the floor.

She tagged herself a broke student. Photo Credit: (@izeh_)

@izeh__ took out other foodstuffs from a Ghana Must Go bag, including rolls of sachet tomato paste, one and a half carton of spaghetti, rolls of detergent, and different snacks.

The young lady noted that the only food item that got her angry was the carton of oil, which cost N47,000.

Other items observed in the provisions she displayed are a carton of noodles, tubers of yams, and red oil in a small rubber keg.

People faulted her for referring to herself as a broke student because of how much foodstuff she showcased.

Mixed reactions trail female student's video

Mr Blessing ✅ said:

"This food is too much this girl, you go read like this? who get you all this food self omohhh ehhh."

its~chuks~off said:

"It's just clear that some of us don't know the definition of broke, una wey dey open provision shop 4 skul."

Enibaby31 said:

"Is like you no know Waitin broke mean😂😂,because how you go say you broke with all this food stuffs, is like you won laugh us."

Berry bliz said:

"Una go jxt sit down dey find Wetin dey person mouth🙄 Don’t anger my issues pls."

꧁༆ Dec 19༆꧂ said:

"Na that money for the one carton of oil me and my own sis share buy our own foodstuffs."

Amarachi_Jennifer🧚‍♂️👄💕 said:

"If you are broke then I am what 🙂you people should stop it Abeg."

Kelsey said:

"U wan go open provision shop for sku?🤣🤣🤣one carton of groundnuts oil."

Angel 💕🕊️ said:

"Very little 😂 I take 3 cartons of everything here (each) to school even the ones I eat and the ones I don’t Omo 😩… I’m too broke."

Blessed 😇 said:

"Na 2 spaghetti, one rubber of gari, small rice and 5k my mama dey give me go school o."

Omo Balogun dododawa said:

"If you con rich nko na truck you go use carry food go school."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student had bought a fridge and pots as she went to school.

Lady resumes school abroad with Nigerian foodstuffs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had resumed schooling abroad with different Nigerian foodstuffs.

In a video, the intending international student showed how she packed yams, noodles and other Nigerian foods into her bag.

More interestingly, the lady packed soup in a small container and put it in a big bag. The young lady said in the video that she suffered greatly from hunger the previous semester.

