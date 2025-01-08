A female student has shared what she saw at her lecture venue after resuming school on Monday, January 6

Ahead of a class scheduled for 8:00 am, the young lady rushed to the venue only to find out it didn't hold

She shared a video of the empty venue and amused people with her remark demonstrating how she feels

A young lady, @rolly_bee, was disappointed after a lecture scheduled for 8:00 am failed to hold.

According to the female student, she decided to resume school on Monday, January 6 and rushed to the lecture venue for the first class.

In a TikTok video, the lady panned her camera to show the empty lecture venue. Words layered on the clip read:

"You decide to resume school on 6th Jan and the first class didn't hold after you rushed for the 8am class."

Female student blows hot over empty class

The young lady blew hot, saying people would complain should she "start her own." In her words:

"...See o. Because if I start my own now, you'd say that my own is too much."

At the time of publishing, her video had hit over 97k views on TikTok. Many internet users found her lamentation hilarious.

Some people faulted the student for resuming school early and not behaving like her colleagues who were absent.

Watch her viral video below:

Netizens react to lady's empty lecture hall

God has my back 🥳🙌🏿 said:

"Na you like school pass."

adeoyeifeoluwa4 said:

"Na school resume student never resume."

Rachael said:

"Same here in my department too."

maryjanegift3 said:

"I swear I don tried."

user176545140520 said:

"Pls, start your own🤣. Who you wan do shakara for?"

Jite bby said:

"Everybody de fine money no be school de people head like dis ✌️my sis no vex."

Chris-Dave01 said:

"Nah u carry sch for head nw,,Ao do u expect lecture to started immediately why some student never see motor carry them to sch."

YEMIGHT🦋🌹🌸 said:

"Even Feb my ppl never resume ospoly my school."

Oladayo Pelumi said:

"Wait wenti you wan start, if the rest go class you dey dey house abi wenti you wan talk."

ISIAKOMEH😘 said:

"Go the polytechnic Ibadan first u go know say lecture even hold on the 1st."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a female student who did not read her department's WhatsApp message got to the class and found it empty.

Student defies rain to attend lecture

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female student was rewarded by a lecturer for defying the rain to attend his class.

The excited female student took to social media to break the news and revealed the unexpected reward the lecturer gave her.

She said the lecturer rewarded her with 10 marks for her availability and posted a clip of the academic exiting the class with another student. The young lady, however, expressed sadness that her colleagues failed to show up because of the rain.

