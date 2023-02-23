A Nigerian student who is resuming school abroad has taken steps to ensure that she does not lack food over there

The lady posted a video of when she packed her bag and filled it with food items, including yam, noodles and soup

The video posted on TikTok has generated funny reactions from many people after it went viral on the platform

A Nigerian lady who is a student abroad packed a lot of food while preparing to resume her studies.

The video posted by @.barine shows the lady carefully putting so many food items in her bag.

The lady took soup, yams and other local foodstuffs as she resumed school abroad. Photo credit: TikTok/@.barine.

Source: TikTok

The lady took yam, noodles, snacks and other Nigerian foods she knew she would need abroad.

Nigerian lady packs local food as she travels abroad

Apart from yam and noodles, the lady also carried cooking spices, cereals and beverages.

More interestingly, the lady packed soup in a small container and put it in a big bag.

The young lady said in the video that she suffered greatly from hunger the previous semester. The suffering made her prepare very well this time before resuming her studies.

Her video has generated reactions from many TikTok users. The video now has over 1.4 million views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Oluwatomisinn said:

"This is what they call contraband."

@F said:

"Sis carried the whole market in her suitcase."

@Yamen commented:

"Banga? You really brought Naija to you. I haven’t had yam in years."

@Chinedu Okeke reacted:

"How’d you travel with yam."

@ch3l5e4 said:

"I understand everything else but WHOLE yam is crazyyyy."

@Ibukun said:

"Cut the yam in pieces and peel it. Then put it in a ziplock and put in the freezer so it won’t spoil. Lasts MONTHS."

