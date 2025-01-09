A Nigerian man has paid for his own apartment and he happily came online to show it off to his followers

The man said he paid N370,000 as rent for the one-room self-contain apartment and then went on to furnish it

He spent more than N720,000 to furnish it with a nice bed, couch, fan, beautiful painting and other decorations

A Nigerian man is overjoyed after he successfully paid for his own apartment.

The man said he was able to achieve the feat at the age of 21.

The man said he paid N370,000 as rent for the apartment. Photo credit: Getty Images/Jacob Wackerhausen and X/Adebowale.

According to Adebowale, he spent more than N1 million in renting and putting the apartment in order.

Adebowale said he paid N370,000 as rent for the one-room self-contained apartment.

He then went on to spend over N720,000 to make the apartment nice.

Adebowale said he paid N30,000 to have the room painted while he spent N140,000 on a TV and N55,000 on a TV stand.

Also, Adebowale said he paid N85,000 for a bed stand and N80,000 for a wardrobe.

He bought a couch for N80,000 and N140,000 for a bed. His post attracted congratulatory comments from many of his followers.

Reactions as man rents his own apartment

@leonard_idehen said:

"N150k you can get this bed sitter sef con in Benin. Na room and parlor money you pay for one room so. If you treck well for Benin you go see 3bedroom for this same amount."

@itsnrman said:

"Selfcon 370k lol. Linus! Can’t even get a shared apartment for that."

@sholebanty said:

"I’m so happy for you, I’m 24 and useless btw."

@oluwasetomicute said:

"Wait o, that small TV na 140k? How na?"

@Omotosho107331 said:

"What about standing fan did they dash you that one."

@jhustbeeb said:

"Twitter people will tell you, you need 700k to buy curtains alone. For starters o."

@kogbagidiBiyi said:

"Congratulations brody for this. If you de Lagos come carry my ps4 am relocating."

@Oceanchilly said:

"Big up. At 21 wow. Pray more. Be focused and stay positive always. Bigger you. One day you gonna own your own crib."

@phish62592398 said:

"Before you know it, you don give person belle… sha no try am it will actually ruin the journey, so becareful… and let your diet be fully on homemade so there will be monthly responsibilities of buy foodstuffs on your income."

@drixlll1 said:

"Love me some humble beginning, you’re coming back to quote this tweet with a bigger space in few years to come."

Nigerian landlord increases rent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man who owns a house in Lagos state has increased the house rent from N750,000 to N1.4 million.

One of the tenants who live in the house shared a photo of a letter the landlord sent to her through his lawyer.

The lady was told to vacate the one-bedroom flat located in Ajah if she was unable to pay the new rent.

