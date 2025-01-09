A Nigerian man decided it was time for him to sell his Toyota Camry and he tapped his friend's father to buy it

The man bought the Toyota Camry popularly called 'Big Daddy' for N1.75 million in 2018 and sold it to his friend's dad for N2 million in 2022

However, he discovered that his friend's father resold the car for N3.7 million, making a profit of N1.7 million

A Nigerian man discovered that the person who bought a car from him had resold it at a huge profit.

Seye Dele shared the intriguing story of how he bought his car at N1.75 million in 2018.

The man said he sold the Toyota Camry car for N2 million. Photo credit: X/Seye Dele and Getty Images/nuttapong.

Source: UGC

After driving the car for four years, Seye said he decided to sell it to his friend's father, who bought it for N2 million.

However, his friend's father has, in turn, sold the car for N3.7 million, pocketing a profit of N1.75 million.

Seye said:

"Bought my Camry (Big Daddy) in 2018 for N1.75m. Sold it (to my friend's dad) in 2022 for N2m. He told me yesterday that his dad just sold the car for N3.7m. In Nigeria, gravity fit dey go up if you no dey careful."

See the post below:

Reactions as man sells his car

@Mzbubu said:

"My current car. Lemme just wait till it gets to 7m then I sell. Got mine in 2019 for about the same 1.7m."

@TheNubiaDev said:

"I was at a mechanic workshop yesterday. The mechanic's Toyota Corolla Old Model that he bought for 400k in 2022 was sold for 2m right in front of my eyes."

@osagie_autos said:

"Same dollar value or maybe less. It’s naira that’s playing tricks."

@Dahmolah said:

"Me, I just want to know what car you are driving now, make I see something."

@Lord_of_Nigeria said:

"It is almost like the Nigerian govt doesn’t understand the importance cars play in driving up economy and productivity. For statistical purposes, the UK with less than 70 million people and smaller land mass has over 40 million cars on the road and a very robust and efficient public transportation system, infact, most people in the UK can live a normal life without ever buying a car. The USA with a population of 334 million has over 280 million cars on the road, which means almost everyone drives. Conversely, Nigeria has a population that is over 223 million with a massive land mass but has less than 12 million cars on the road, this is abysmally low."

Lady takes good care of her car

In a related story, a lady said she has started maintaining and pampering her car after she heard the price of a new one.

The lady said she had bought the 2010 Toyota Corolla car at the cost of N5.2 million in 2023, but the price has changed.

She told her followers that she heard the same car is now being sold for between N7 million and N8 million in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng