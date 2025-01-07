A hardworking Nigerian man has shared his excitement with his followers on TikTok over his huge achievement

In a video posted via the TikTok app, the excit ed man showed off the progress of his building project and congratulated himself

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app did not hesitate to applaud him for the amazing feat

A Nigerian man's achievement has left social media users in awe, as he celebrated the progress of his building project on TikTok.

He shared a captivating video showing the transformation of his twin duplex from the early stages to the current state.

Man shows off his building project Photo credit: @awuchathemost/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man congratulates himself over building project

Although the project is still underway, the man's happiness about his accomplishment so far was overwhelming.

In the video posted via his TikTok account @awuchathemost, he congratulated himself on his hard work, expressing his initial doubts about completing the project.

His ended the video with a motivational reminder to his followers, urging them to believe in themselves and their abilities.

In his words:

"I never believed I could come this far. Congratulations to me. Believe in yourself. 2025 is your year."

Reactions as man flaunts building project

The video garnered an outpouring of support from TikTok users who praised the man's achievement.

Many users were inspired by his accomplishment, with some revealing their aspirations and goals for the new year.

@BnkzDid said:

"If I no buy car or house this year mke I run mad."

@bigwizzy227 said:

"As we Dey tell people congrats make GOD do our own."

@kellzcuts7 said:

"E sure me say na like $2milliion u cashout."

@ִASTRA MULLA said:

"This year no go pass me by na buy we go buy duplex for the island."

@Charley_blaq commented:

"Congratulations boss I tap from your grace."

@A billion dollar said:

"You'll finish this one and build another one bigger than this one."

@Godfrey said:

"Congratulations I will run it 3 this year."

@Dee one said:

"There’s nothing juju can do, God I dey look up to you."

@Perry said:

"I tap from the grace that has brought you this far. congratulations man. Na man you be."

@POSIPABLO said:

"Making it Legitimately is a biggest flex which am so glad to be one. More Greatness mybro- Awucha TheMost."

@CarryTheDay_ reacted:

"Congratulations. I pray I get to buy my own Land and build my own house too this year with ease, amen."

@THE_ONLY_180 asked:

"Where una dey see money sef ino understand abi we no dey the same world."

@CHUKWUNONSO said:

"Hope say you no do person dubiously to get this oo. If not, big congratulations to you."

@Kelvin said:

"E just be like say to build house na small moni, cause every day people dey build house oh, God make e pas me this year, I people shall congratulates."

@uncle_lee stated:

"As I congratulate you God go do my amen congratulations senior man."

@SB Designs and Paint LTD commented:

"Abeg o I dey do interior decoration make you remember me oo, as for the congratulation em must surely reach all of us wey d comment section."

@Mikkel DON added:

"Congratulations bro people will congratulate me this year for house and big things AMEN I believe."

@yuzkeydopeyemi added:

"Anything like congratulations I dey always happy with it, I pray make my own reach me this year."

Watch the video below:

Man flaunts car and house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a happy Nigerian man was so excited after buying a luxurious car and house.

In an inspiring clip, he made it clear that he got the assets in 2024 despite the challenges he faced along the way.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng