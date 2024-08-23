A lovely child sat at the doorstep of her parents' house and waited till her daddy came back home

The daughter sat with expectations as her mother captured the moment to show her TikTok followers

As soon as her father stepped into the house, the child jumped and started dancing with the man

A Nigerian mother shared a touching video of her baby waiting for her father at the doorstep.

The child sat looking sad and expectant as her mother filmed the moment before her father came in.

The girl sat till her dad came back home. Photo source: @strandsbypresh

Source: TikTok

Father and daughter danced

Immediately the child saw her dad, she stood up and started dancing to welcome him home.

The mother (@strandsbypresh) said their dance got her attention after her husband returned from his outing.

Many people got emotional watching the daddy-daughter video and said they have a strong connection.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jesse said:

"Awwwww, so sweet, no be wig bag I dey see."

obaby said:

"Madam house girl hope you have set the table."

Aguchukason said:

"Even if I had a bad day, with this kind welcome I go happy."

prince said:

"Camera woman oya go and serve them food house girl."

The mother replied:

"Na so de turn me to house help for my own house."

Okafor Izuchukwu said:

"After this, una go tell him no be him get the daughter. Is well."

Isabel of TikTok said:

"There is different between papa And Daddy may God bless your home sis."

Royal king said:

"See as I dey smile,be like say na to find person wey go born for me o."

Nonnytina said:

"E sweet her abi e no sweet her. Father and daughter love."

Tall prech said:

"If I just enter TikTok to born to just da hungry me but make I still gada myself find moni wella, this is soo cute."

grace nka said:

"Just imagine say after all this wait daddy no come back that day."

