For some time now, netizens on TikTok have been using Google Maps to take themselves on a journey through time.

With Google Street View's "Time Machine" feature, users can seamlessly navigate through historical snapshots of maps, revealing transformations of streets, buildings, and landscapes over time

A Nigerian lady, Neo Princess, who used this feature, was able to see her late mother's photo which was taken in 2010

Overview of Google Maps

Google Maps is a comprehensive navigation tool that provides users with a vast array of visual data, including high-resolution satellite imagery and immersive 360° street views.

The platform also offers great insights, such as real-time traffic updates and personalised route planning, to facilitate seamless travel by various means of transportation.

Google Maps also boasts a unique tool called Street View Time Machine, which unlocks a visual archive of past maps.

This innovative feature enables users to embark on a nostalgic journey, witnessing the evolution of streets, architecture, and landscapes over time.

Lately, netizens on TikTok have been exploring the Google Maps platform to go back in time and see what their streets looked like a few years ago.

One of such netizens is Neo Princess, who got emotional when she checked out her street and saw her late mother's photo which was taken far back in 2010.

Introduction to Street View Time Machine

Imagine being able to travel through time and witness the transformation of your favorite cities, landmarks, and neighborhoods. With Google Maps' innovative Street View feature, this is now possible.

This groundbreaking technology allows users to catch a glimpse of the world as it is presently, and as it was years ago.

Street View's feature permits users to see how a street or community has transformed over the years and also see historical photos of different places.

A Nigerian lady, Gift, who tested out this technology shared a video of her attempt to catch a glimpse of her late father again.

In the trending clip, the lady found a photo of her street and house on Google map but unfortunately, her father was not present in the photo.

How to use Time Machine function

Follow these easy-to-follow steps, and discover how to revisit the past and witness the transformation of your favorite places.

Follow these easy-to-follow steps, and discover how to revisit the past and witness the transformation of your favorite places.

1. To begin your journey through time, launch Google Maps on your preferred device. You can easily access Google Maps by opening the mobile app on your smartphone or by visiting the Google Maps website through a web browser on your computer.

2. Next, zero in on the exact spot you'd like to explore through the lens of time. Simply type the address, landmark, or location name into Google Maps' search field, and let the platform guide you to your destination.

3. When you see the location you're searching for, tap and hold on the location, or right-click if you're using a computer.

4. A drop-down menu will quickly appear and you're expected to select the option to 'view past images', which will show you how the location has changed over time.

Limitations of Time Machine feature

Google Maps' Previous Years feature is like a time machine, showing how places have changed over time. It's a great way to see how neighborhoods, cities, and landmarks have evolved, but it's not perfect.

One thing to keep in mind is that not every place has old pictures available. Some areas might be missing from the archives, while others might only have a few snapshots.

Another thing to consider is that the quality of these old pictures can vary. Some might be blurry, while others might be hard to see because of poor lighting or other issues.

This is because the cameras used to take these pictures got better over time, so older pictures might not be as clear or detailed as newer ones.

If you're trying to research a specific location or get a precise understanding of a place, you might want to cross-check the information with other sources.

Despite these limitations, Google Maps' Previous Years feature remains a fascinating tool for exploring the past and seeing how the world has changed.

Lady finds old street view on Google Maps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady posted her sad experience after using Google Maps to check her street and compound's outlook as at 2010.

In a trending clip, she shared her heartbreak on TikTok after seeing her biological mother's photo at the time.

