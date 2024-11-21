A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video of her little daughter's reaction to seeing an Igbo cartoon

In the funny clip, the mother explained that it was her strategy of teaching the little girl how to speak her language

Netizens who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian mother's funny attempt to teach her little daughter the Igbo language recently left netizens in stitches.

The mother's strategy involved exposing her child to Igbo cartoons, but the little one's reaction was far from expected.

Little girl refuses to watch Igbo cartoon

Posted by @eloraandmama on TikTok, the video captured the daughter's blatant disinterest in the cartoon.

The toddler deliberately shut her eyes and scrunched up her face in disgust, leaving viewers in stitches.

According to the mother, this was her deliberate strategy to encourage her child, Kamara, to learn Igbo, but it didn't work.

"She doesn't want to watch Igbo cartoon. Kamara must learn Igbo language," the mother insisted.

Reactions trail girl's reaction to Igbo cartoon

The TikTok video sparked interesting comments with netizens sharing their thoughts on language learning and parenting.

