A video of a secondary school further maths teacher working as a bike rider has moved internet users

The teacher's ex-student ran into him and made a heartwarming gesture after finding out who he is

The video led to conversations around people running into their former school teachers and the value of education

A Nigerian man, @kyle_231, was touched as he found his former further maths teacher in secondary school riding a bike.

In a short clip posted on TikTok, the young man interacted with his ex-teacher, who had a bright countenance.

Former further maths teacher turns bike rider. Photo Credit: @kyle_231

@kyle_231 gave a tip to his ex-teacher, who was grateful for his former student's unexpected kind gesture.

The young man spoke highly of his former teacher. In his words:

"The world needs more diligent individuals like this man really."

He revealed that his ex-teacher studied petroleum engineering in school. A video of the man with his biker ex-teacher sparked reactions online.

Watch the video below:

Video of ex-school teacher moved people

ODEDELE GABRIEL OMOTAYO said:

"I’m so Emotional RN… The statement ‘because i introduced myself’ hits Hard."

SMILE👨‍💻🍫💎 said:

"I’ve boarded my literature teacher’s bike before,he was almost in tears as we conversed and I was so sad,life get as e be ooo brr."

sewensky said:

"My math teacher used to do ride okada as side hustle after school hours back then and even now(13years later) I still see him riding bike in my street… I feel pained every time I see him."

Mr JMT👑 said:

"Now make nobody sha pressure me about school again education is good yes what about the system you definitely have to create a path for yourself at the end of the day."

Ajiboss said:

"No way. I remember my car wash guy was my maths teacher in sec school. he use to beat me a lot."

Wf God’sTimeQue said:

"Nah my Basic science🧪🧫🧬 I Dey find,I wan see am,that man 👨 I suppose kee am."

02_topboy👑 said:

"This shows that aside knowing how to read and write school is a scam….. invest ur time more on business than school."

Ola Ace said:

"Even further math teacher no fit solve him life problem."

@kizz_Bizzy said:

"Nigeria has happen to him chaii for this man to carry bike face lagos😊 so all the papers called certificate dey house doing nothin i alway thankGod."

