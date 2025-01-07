Man Discovers Bike He Entered Was Ridden by His Ex-Further Maths Teacher, Reacts in Touching Video
- A video of a secondary school further maths teacher working as a bike rider has moved internet users
- The teacher's ex-student ran into him and made a heartwarming gesture after finding out who he is
- The video led to conversations around people running into their former school teachers and the value of education
A Nigerian man, @kyle_231, was touched as he found his former further maths teacher in secondary school riding a bike.
In a short clip posted on TikTok, the young man interacted with his ex-teacher, who had a bright countenance.
@kyle_231 gave a tip to his ex-teacher, who was grateful for his former student's unexpected kind gesture.
The young man spoke highly of his former teacher. In his words:
"The world needs more diligent individuals like this man really."
He revealed that his ex-teacher studied petroleum engineering in school. A video of the man with his biker ex-teacher sparked reactions online.
Watch the video below:
Video of ex-school teacher moved people
ODEDELE GABRIEL OMOTAYO said:
"I’m so Emotional RN… The statement ‘because i introduced myself’ hits Hard."
SMILE👨💻🍫💎 said:
"I’ve boarded my literature teacher’s bike before,he was almost in tears as we conversed and I was so sad,life get as e be ooo brr."
sewensky said:
"My math teacher used to do ride okada as side hustle after school hours back then and even now(13years later) I still see him riding bike in my street… I feel pained every time I see him."
Mr JMT👑 said:
"Now make nobody sha pressure me about school again education is good yes what about the system you definitely have to create a path for yourself at the end of the day."
Ajiboss said:
"No way. I remember my car wash guy was my maths teacher in sec school. he use to beat me a lot."
Wf God’sTimeQue said:
"Nah my Basic science🧪🧫🧬 I Dey find,I wan see am,that man 👨 I suppose kee am."
02_topboy👑 said:
"This shows that aside knowing how to read and write school is a scam….. invest ur time more on business than school."
Ola Ace said:
"Even further math teacher no fit solve him life problem."
@kizz_Bizzy said:
"Nigeria has happen to him chaii for this man to carry bike face lagos😊 so all the papers called certificate dey house doing nothin i alway thankGod."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had found his old schoolmate as a tout on the street.
Ex-student mocks old headmaster
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an old headmaster had hidden his face as his former student in a car mocked him.
In a viral video, the ex-student ran into his former school headmaster and took the opportunity to ridicule him.
The man was in a car while his ex-headmaster was ridden on a bike. He mocked the ex-headmaster, who said they couldn't make it without studying.
