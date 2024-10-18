After more than two decades of not seeing each other, a lady finally reunited with her mother in an emotional video

According to the lady, she didn't know how to act and just hugged her mother while her son handed her flowers

A video capturing the moment of the mother and daughter reunion has elicited heartwarming comments

A lady, @zeezahh_0, has shared a video showing how she reunited with her mother after 24 years.

She documented her countdown to meet her mum and what happened on the day they reunited.

They reunited after 24 years apart. Photo Credit: @zeezahh_0

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, she dressed up to the airport with her little son and waited for the arrival of her mum.

@zeezahh_0 said she ran when she saw her mother. She wrote:

"I don't know how to act so I just hugged her and my son gave her the flowers. It's been 24 years of talking on phone without seeing each other."

The mother and daughter were excited to see each other.

"I have prayed for this moment all my life.

"She left two of us and came back to only me but at least I gave her a grandson," she wrote.

Watch her video below:

Netizens react to the mother-daughter reunion

💟💕💞Bemycrush💕💞💖💖 said:

"Congratulations toyo💋💋💋 so happy for you."

Anjorins Vlog said:

"After 24 years🥺 Abeg watin happen."

ajayiaduragbemi80 said:

"My greetings to her ..... Congratulations dear."

zaiy_nab1 said:

"Awww congratulations omotoyosi mi am so happy rn."

CAKE’N’PASTRY VENDOR IN IBADAN said:

"Ahhh mummy looks so much like grandma ooo ahhhh see resemblance."

Lobaworld said:

"Awwwn,this is soo beautiful."

ajayiaduragbemi80 said:

"Toyo baby don't forget that she is also my Mother ooo no be only u get her ooo....... try to remember those days when we were in uni 200L to 400L."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian mum was emotional as her daughter returned home after 20 years in Europe.

Mum reunites with her children after 7 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had reunited with her children after seven years apart.

The elated mother joyfully embraced her daughter at the airport in a video. The daughter highlighted the emotional reunion by presenting her mother with a bouquet of flowers.

The touching video, as shown by @monicalove108, also featured the mother reuniting with her two sons. Her excitement and love were palpable as she hugged them tightly, expressing how much she had missed them over the years.

