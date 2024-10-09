Ukraine-based Pastor Sunday Adelaja has, over the years, drawn the ire of some Christians, particularly apologists of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)

For years, the 57-year-old founder of The Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nations criticised some of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye's teachings

Pastor Sunday Adelaja was arguably the happiest human on earth when the general overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, recently apologised for his tithe-for-heave teaching of old.

This is because, for years, Pastor Adelaja faulted the RCCG cleric's tithe teaching, a stance that angered some Christians and earned him the anti-Christ tag.

Some know Pastor Adelaja as a constant critic of some pentecostal teachings, but not many know he has authored over 300 books.

1. Pastor Adelaja won scholarship at 19

Pastor Adeelaja received a scholarship to study in the former Soviet Union at 19. The Ijebu-Ode born preacher.

He finished his master's program with a distinction in journalism at Belorussia State University.

2. Pastor Adelaja has authored over 300 books

Pastor Adelaja is an author and has over 300 books to his credit.

His authored works include Money Won't Make You Rich (2009), The Kingdom Driven Life (2015), The Mountain of Ignorance (2017) and Where There is Problem, There is Money (2017).

3. Pastor Adelaja's church's branches globally

At 33, Pastor Adelaja built his church, The Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nations. He claims it is the largest largest evangelical church in Europe.

Pastor Adelaja's church reportedly has branches in about 50 countries and has been key in reshaping the lives of people in Ukraine, Russia and other nations. His congregation consists mostly of white Europeans.

4. Pastor Adelaja's marital life

Pastor Adelaja is happily married to Bose Dere-Adelaja. The couple's union produced three children, namely Perez, Zoe and Pearl.

Pastor Sunday Adelaja slams Adeboye again

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Sunday Adelaja had called out Pastor Adeboye for telling another "lie".

Pastor Adelaja, who had years ago called out Pastor Adeboye for his tithe-for-heaven sermon, slammed him for using another unbiblical lie to cover up his recent sermon. Recall that in the concluding part of the viral tithe apology video, Pastor Adeboye expressly said:

"It is wrong to limit you to 10%. At a time when some of you should be 20%, 30%, 40%. 10% should be for beginners. Giving should be violent."

