A Nigerian man who banks with Palmpay checked his bank account statement to see how much he made in 2024

A Nigerian man who is a Palmpay customer posted his 2024 account statement online, showing his income and expenditures.

The Palmpay customer earned over N3 million in 2024. Photo credit: Getty Images/Rob Lewine and X/Balogun.

Source: UGC

Balogun was inspired to share his bank account statement after he saw another X user, Emerienwa, who had posted his own earlier.

Emerienwa's Opay account indicates he made N2,045,921.53 and spent N2,045,765.13 in 2024.

See the post below:

Spending within one's means

Financial experts have often advised people to live within their means and apply self-control in spending.

According to an article published on the website of Keybank, there are a number of ways to control one's spending.

The article states that one way to maintain a health expenditure is to budget one's spending.

"Setting a budget and sticking to it can help you achieve longer-term financial goals like buying a house or retiring early. Use a spreadsheet to capture your monthly income and a list of required expenses, like your rent or mortgage, utilities, and insurance bills.

"Saving up in small amounts for large purchases helps you avoid impulse spending that can have a long-term detrimental effect on your finances. If you're not sure whether you can afford a vacation, try setting aside a small amount each week in a savings account rather than charging the entire amount or making a large dent in your bank balance."

Also, the article recommends tracking one's spending so as to know what to forgo.

It says:

"Do you really know where your money goes? Try to track your spending for a month or two. You may be surprised by the amounts spent on smaller, fun purchases. Looking over receipts may give you a better idea about where you can cut back in order to live within your means."

Man shows his account balance on bus

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man showed how much was in his bank account.

The man opened his Opay banking app, and people saw it when he was busy operating his phone.

He did not attempt to hide it from public glare, as it appeared he wanted people to know how much he had in his account.

The man's attitude in the public bus sparked funny reactions on social media after the video went viral.

Source: Legit.ng