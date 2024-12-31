A Nigerian woman asked her son to help her cook only three cups of rice, but the boy cooked more than that

In a video, the woman was seen lamenting the fact that her son cooked so much rice that it filled a big pot

A lot of social media users who saw the video on TikTok shared hilarious reactions in the comment section

A Nigerian woman was left in pain after her son looked so much rice when she asked him to help in the kitchen.

The woman said she told her son to cook only three cups of rice, but the boy exceeded expectations.

The woman said she asked the boy to cook three cups of rice. Photo credit: TikTok/Pweety.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on TikTok by Pweety, the woman was spotted questioning her son about the development.

She lamented that they could not finish the food her son cooked since they were not many.

She said:

"Since Ryan started cooking, I never rest. Away cooking community food for just 5 persons."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian boy cooks more rice than expected

@nicholasprecious said:

"Madam that’s one nd half na. It's just that the rice is a miracle rice."

@khairat | Mobile Videographer said:

"The rice no even gum together, he tried abeg."

@4deloveof Honour said:

"I did this as a kid cause the 3 cups will look small in my eye."

@Elyyon said:

"Na 3 cups he cook, na the rice too swell oo."

@ROGAD said:

"No dey shout for my client ….na your rice too swell."

@Omotolani said:

"Can we all agree we all did this? I did sha."

@Faso said:

"This one go carry una reach cross over night, just day warm am."

@MOTIILOLA said:

"He even said one and half. Shey Ryan don add yeast to the rice ni?"

@thesimplytoyosi said:

"Let’s look at the good side, he can cook."

Lady cooks more food than she can finish

Meanwhile, a lady who is based in Canada cooked large meals that she could not finish, and the video attracted comments online.

Annie Nikks lives alone in Canada, but she still cooked assorted Nigerian dishes even though she is the only one at home.

Annie said she cooked the large meals because she was used to cooking for her family during Christmas festivities.

Source: Legit.ng