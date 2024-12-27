A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video of her niece's reaction after taking her away from her mother's arms

According to the lady, she forcefully carried the child, who then stared at her intensely, leaving her uncertain about her emotions

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A video has surfaced online, showing the funny reaction of a little child after being taken away from her mother's arms by her aunt.

The clip, which has garnered significant attention on social media, captured the child's intense stare, leaving her aunt to wonder about her emotions.

Little child reacts after aunt carried her

The hilarious video was shared by the child's aunt, identified as @akosua_greatson1, on the TikTok app.

The aunt's actions sparked a mixture of confusion and amusement in the child, prompting her to fix an unblinking gaze on her aunt's face.

"POV: I forcefully took my niece from her mum and she won't stop staring at me. Is she angry at me or admiring me?" she captioned the video.

Reactions as child stares deeply at aunt

TikTok users shared their opinions in the comments section of the video.

@Slim girl said:

"She was like so all this things wey them dey talk about you na true."

@is this TikTok said:

"My mom didn't understand why I’m always on my phone. So I downloaded TikTok for her last night and since morning we haven't eaten."

@ifylove reacted:

"Oya u don carry me, so watin u wan use me do now?"

@Zestyking said:

"Are you sure she isn't your daughter cos you both look much alike."

@Owoicho Blessing said:

"She has heard so much and she is definitely judging."

@lmohenu said:

"She is looking at you like, "did you think it was a good idea taking me away from my mum?"

@omekeblessing1 added:

"The fact that she didn't blink even once while you are holding her, shows dat she meant business, she's like: does it look like am kidding??"

Baby's facial expression leaves everyone in awe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother posted a hilarious video showing her three-week-old daughter's facial expression.

In the epic clip, the little girl stared at her mum with a smiling face and gently rolled her eyes in a charming way.

