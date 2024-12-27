A beautiful young recently went viral on social media after taking an unexpected step on her wedding day

A video showed the cheerful bride taking a bus after the event, sparking mixed reactions from social media users

Netizens who came across the video on the TikTok app did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section

A young bride's unexpected decision on her wedding day sparked a frenzy of reactions on social media.

The newlywed, who had just tied the knot in a small ceremony, was seen ditching traditional wedding day protocol by boarding a bus, still clad in her elegant wedding gown.

Bride takes bus on wedding day Photo credit: @happysdeco/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bride boards bus on wedding day

The unexpected turn of events was captured on video and shared on TikTok by the bride, known as @happysdeco.

Her post, which gave a glimpse into her unusual wedding day, was accompanied by a genuine caption that read:

"POV: I had the wedding of my dreams. I took the bus after the ceremony."

The video showed the bride radiating with joy, as she stepped onto the bus, leaving a trail of bewildered onlookers in her wake.

Reactions as bride boards bus on wedding day

The clip quickly racked up views and comments, with TikTok users weighing in on the bride's unique choice.

While some praised her for breaking free from traditional wedding day norms, others expressed surprise and even dismay at her decision to shun a luxurious wedding day sendoff and rather choose a bus ride.

Despite the mixed reactions, the bride's carefree attitude and evident joy on her special day shone through.

@binz12 said:

"May this type of brokenness never finds meee."

@Seli Wolf commented:

"Did the same, I walked to my wedding venue and walked back to my wedding party, we were the only invited guests. My hubby bought a house later (I choose a house than feeding 300people)."

@Nadia Alexandra said:

"Why are people commenting negatively at least she’s married, most of you on here are still trying to play house with your baby fathers, you look beautiful congratulations."

@narkibabe1 said:

"Am sure this made everyone smile in the bus. God bless this union."

@Dammy_glitz reacted:

"The kind of wedding I want. After registry we will change our attire and go to work that day cos am not about to feed crowds I don’t know."

@seithlugolobi773 said:

"That's true love right there travelling on the bus that lady loves that man."

@xox commented:

"May your husband NEVER bring any form of shame to you and your household. I don’t know any female in the world that done this before but may your marriage be protected and full of joy."

@Eth added:

"Dating for 8 years because of cost of wedding. Wedding is not marriage and to start that chapter stress free and debt free. If you make it with less you’ll appreciate when you build together."

Watch the video below:

Couple takes keke to wedding venue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that instead of using an SUV car for their wedding, a couple chose to make use of tricycle mini trucks.

However, it was not only one truck as they stormed the venue in a convoy of tricycles popularly called Keke Napep.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng