A Nigerian man sparked outrage online after suggesting that men should prioritise investing in their romantic partners over their mothers.

The advice ignited a firestorm of criticism, with many users taking to the comments section to express their strong disagreement.

Man advises men to prioritise girlfriends

The man, identified as @o_powersolution3 on TikTok, claimed that mothers could only offer emotional support to their struggling children, implying that this was insufficient.

He further asserted in the TikTok video that the decisions made by the father were the root cause of poverty in many families.

His remarks were met with fierce opposition, with many accusing him of disrespecting the selfless love and sacrifices that mothers often make for their children.

The young man attempted to clarify his stance, stating that his comments were not intended to convey a lack of love for his own mother.

In his words:

"Investing on your girlfriend is better than spending for your mother. Your father is the reason why your family is poor.

"The best thing your mother can offer you in time of struggles is emotions. Asides that, nothing else again. The reason some families are suffering is because of the kind of decisions their father made. If you follow that mentality, you as the child will still raise a family of poverty.

"You will think because I am talking like this, I don't love my mother. I love my mother but I still love my wife and my girlfriend than my mother. Simply because she's just my mother. My father is her husband, I'm not.

"You have to be able to differentiate these things. You understand. The best help you will receive in your life will come from strangers or friends not even your family. Not even your mother can even give you the ability to success. Think am well."

Reactions trail man's controversial advice

TikTok users shared their opinions in the comments section.

@David Walker said:

"This issue is really sensitive. Few days ago my father was regretting that he couldn't lay a good foundation to free us financially. Sometimes too it's d system we find ourselves. Africa is broken."

@Potential Pee commented:

"Guy this is your perspective, don't impose it on us Nigerian. So all those ones wen dey stand for road still follow join? Abi those people no get boyfriend?"

@Tailoredbybuike reacted:

"You’re making sense shaa but e be like say girl never betray you before and still asked “what have you done for me?”

@Sir.skillful said:

"Mama wey dey send me foodstuff when I broke, she come carry me when I sick while struggling, arindin nie."

@Amco commented:

"Everything we you talk now I no see any prove of what you re preaching cos how sales girl relate to investing in your wife or girlfriend. So all the sacrifices of your mum na waste."

@Special man added:

"Which one be invest in girlfriend, she go give me return on investment??"

Lady chooses man over her mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady moved out of her home to stay with her then-20-year-old boyfriend and is now reaping the benefits of that risk.

Years down the line, she shared how they moved from grass to grace and how things turned around for them when she got pregnant for him.

