A Nigerian man has shared a video praising his father over his thoughtful gesture towards making his wife happy

According to the young man, his father built a house in the east and shortly afterwards, he decided to erect another one beside it for his wife

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to applaud the thoughtful husband

A heartwarming video showing the kind gesture of a Nigerian husband has captured the attention of social media users.

The clip, which was shared on TikTok, revealed the efforts of a devoted husband who went the extra mile to make his wife happy.

Man builds house for wife

The video was posted by the couple's son, who shared his pride and admiration for his father's kind act.

Identified as @raffeal on TikTok, the young man shared a clip of the two adjacent houses his father had built, one for himself and the other specifically for his wife.

The second house, still under construction, proved the husband's dedication to his partner's happiness.

"POV: Your dad built a house in the east and then decided to build another one beside it for his wife. Igbo men," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man builds house for wife

The video sparked lots of comments from users who praised the husband's thoughtful gesture.

Many applauded his commitment to his wife's happiness, with some expressing admiration for the cultural values that inspired his actions.

@kachisemi said:

"The one he is building for the wife is called mkpuke and to be inherited by the male last child in the family."

@Vanity said:

"Igbo men have sense of responsibility I am not saying it as an igbo girl but igbo men and responsibility na 5 and 6."

@Air said:

"So na only first born and last born dey enjoy for family. what will happen to second, third, and other sons that re not first and last born? This culture get as e be. partial dey inside."

@Nwaneri_moni said:

"As a last born, why my papa no build house for my mom. I will not be stressing myself now."

@Tiffany said:

"Listen Igbo ppl just do things differently. I love it so bad. God Continue to bless a man that loves and provides for his family."

@Tiffany added:

"When my man first met me, he asked me my name, I asked him, his tribe. When you know, you know!!! Igbo ppl is the sweetest not because of what they do because they're serious about life things!"

Kind man spoils wife with 2 kekes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man recently shared a tip to husbands on how to celebrate their wives on their birthdays.

A heartwarming clip showed the moment his wife got emotional after he bought two brand new kekes for her and added an iPhone 14 with a diamond watch to the set of gifts.

