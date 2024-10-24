A Nigerian mother has shared a funny video showing her three-week-old daughter's facial expression

In the heartwarming clip, the little girl stared at her mum with a smiling face and gently rolled her eyes in a charming way

While sharing the video on TikTok, the stunned mother expressed her amazement over the little girl's behaviour at a tender age

A video has surfaced online, showing the precious moment between a Nigerian mother and her three-week-old daughter.

The clip, which has melted the hearts of many, revealed the little girl's endearing facial expressions.

Mum amazed at little daughter's funny behaviour

Posted by @kanyimaandfam on TikTok, the video captured the infant's captivating smile and playful eye-roll, leaving her mother stunned.

In her caption, her mother expressed utmost surprise over her daughter's playful demeanour at such a tender age.

"POV: You birthed an actual shakara girl. This girl," the video's caption read.

Reactions as little girl makes funny expressions

The TikTok video sparked laughter in the comments, with viewers praising the mother-daughter duo's adorable interaction.

Many were amazed by the infant's facial gestures, considering her tender age.

@MUMMYJIDENNA said:

"She dey dream my baby does it too. I go dey smile follow am like say na me and her dey laugh."

@Beautystar6069 asked:

"Why this baby come resemble me?"

@𝐋𝐄𝐄 ꨄ said:

"She get Asewo eyeball. Omo all this upcoming guys go see shege."

@Scholar reacted:

"God nor go allow me born ancestors. These kids and attitude ehn."

@Oyin said:

"She was like purrrr you’re obsessed girl she look cute."

@2% said:

"Me when my man call me short and later bribe me with money to apologize."

@demmyPaid said:

"Little baby be like “this one just Dey happy say e born me” Omoo."

@omohomogue said:

"She say calm no rush me e go reach u."

@ruthkalu73 asked:

"You sure she be baby."

@Big brother niger season 9 said:

"Make i confess na my grandmama dey this body. She say she go come back i been no understand her."

@Mine’s Attire added:

"Me when I’m imagining things my account balance cannot afford. I use to imagine big guys."

Watch the video below:

Little girl's epic facial expression trends

Meanwhile Legit.ng previously reported that a mother asked her little girl for ice cream but the girl's comment threw her off balance.

She shared the video online and said she was working on the cute girl's attitude.

