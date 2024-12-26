A video of two chickens following their previous owner after being sold has left internet users in stitches

A lady who previously owned the chickens was stunned that they refused to leave her and tried to dissuade them to no avail

Some internet users attached emotional sentiments to the chickens' behaviour as the video went viral

A Nigerian lady, @officialpromiseessien, was amused as two chickens she sold refused to leave her.

In a TikTok video, the lady, who is a music minister, captured the chickens following her.

She ordered the chickens to go back to their new owner. Photo Credit: @officialpromiseessien

@officialpromiseessien ordered the chickens to return to their new owner, but they kept following her.

"Go back. They don sell you. Go back. Go back to your owner. Don't follow me. Go back," she said loudly while dissuading the chickens.

The clip has garnered over 45k likes on TikTok and elicited funny reactions.

Reactions over chickens' return

Jossyrossy said:

"Nah lie nah plan work u and those chicken get agreement."

Ifegold11 said:

"I swear i had the same experience yesterday i nearly cry."

Big Emrys 💵💪🏼🖤 said:

"That means you’re a good mother to them."

KYN SITO said:

"They want you to explain why you gave up on them 😅, take them back !!"

Naado said:

"😭They are saying, can't u see, they are going to kill us lol."

🌴DANIEL🌴❤️ said:

"The chicken is like:no o dem go use use do TikTok video."

Somah🙈❤️ said:

"Even now I cry when I see dem killing chicken but na me chop pass😂, I for no gree sel them."

Shadow Cruise said:

"New owner wey wan boil and fry them...😂😂 If na you nko."

