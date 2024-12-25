A Nigerian cleric was really angry after he could not find his fowl and rained curses on whoever took it

With the aid of a public address system, the angry pastor declared what would happen to whoever or those involved in the theft of his fowl, which he claimed cost N30k

The pastor's outburst sent social media users into a frenzy, with many joining to call for the return of his fowl

In a video, a pastor publicly expressed displeasure after his fowl went missing.

The pastor, who used a public address system, declared death upon whoever made away with his fowl.

The pastor was angry after his N30k fowl went missing. Stock photo of fowl for illustration purpose. Photo Credit: Joseph Egabor, Facebook/Mercedeš Ekwutosim Okwukogu

According to the pastor, the fowl costs N30k, and if it is not returned, the thief behind its disappearance will die by midnight.

"I am a pastor, that fowl is N30k. You that see the person that carried the fowl, you who born the child and you who dey carry the fowl inside him house. By 12 midnight, you will die unless you carry the fowl out..." the pastor blew hot in a clip posted on Facebook by Mercedeš Ekwutosim Okwukogu.

The pastor said the fowl thief might have got away with other crimes, but has met his waterloo for stealing his fowl.

"Now, listen to me. If I be a man of God, that fowl is pastor's fowl. N30k. If you don't return the fowl before 12 midnight, your own will finish. No father, no mother, no wife, no children..."

The pastor added:

"Civil Defense catch you, you dey deny. You go die well. I say you go die well. This is the last time you thief fowl, because you don thief pastor fowl."

The video left internet users in stitches.

Pastor's outburst stirs reactions

Nweze Remi Obiora said:

"30k fowl, e reach to pain pastor ooo."

Favour Alam said:

"Make una return him fowl nua."

Michael Nnamdi Aneke said:

"Fowl na #30k now...

"Why una steal pastor fowl😒😒😒."

Esther Uguru said:

"E sha pain am oh."

Ese Abamba said:

"Forget about his being a pastor. That thing can pain. He that kept nursing his fawul, is he a nurse? How can someone steal his bird at this time?🤣🤣"

Jibunor Okafor Goodness Osinachi said:

"I am a pastor! Who are you oh tiffer of my fawol? Show your face or you dye oo! 😂😂😂😂"

Inemesit Essien said:

"Them tiff pastor fawu. 🤣🤣 The man dey curse🤣."

