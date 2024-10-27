Man Trends Online After Rescuing Stranded Chicken Under Heavy Rain And Putting it in His Jeep
- A Nigerian man said he saw a chicken being beaten by rain and he decided to help the animal to safety
- According to him, he was passing in his car and he saw the chicken near a curvet and he decided to pick it up
- He picked the chicken and put it in his car and drove away with it, but the video generated funny reactions
A Nigerian man has gone viral after posting a video of a chicken he picked on the road.
The man said the chicken was being beaten by heavy rain and he thought it wise to help.
According to him, he saw the chicken on the middle of the road close to a curvet and he decided not to leave it behind.
He said from the way he saw the chicken, it appeared to be looking for who to rescue it.
In a video, Jerry Drinkwater said he picked up the chicken and put it in his car.
The chicken could be seen in the car as it stood on the airbag, shivering due to cold.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as man rescues chicken
@user5210881670370 said:
"No be everything you see for rd u go carry ohh. Some of them no be ordinary."
@Sir T said:
"I don smell the chicken pepper soup already."
@0%🪫 Love said:
"You rescue am or you wan train am till Christmas."
@Timeless king_713 said:
"Hmmmm shey make we talk wetin dey sup, no be rescue be that oooo."
@justdammy76 said:
"Beautiful chicken. The rain has turned the feather into a pixie curl."
@Kelvin Seriez said:
"Rescue ke? senior man don take style secure Xmas chicken."
@Nerow said:
"You don help am for now but some weeks later the chicken will help you."
Monkey steals food from Nigerian lady
A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing what monkeys did to her that left her heartbroken.
The lady visited the Lekki Conservation Center in Lagos for sight-seeing but a group of monkeys played a fast one on her.
She placed her food comprising jollof rice and chicken on the floor and the monkeys swooped on it and stole it.
