An announcement on a residential estate's WhatsApp group has sparked reactions from social media users.

The message, which was shared on the popular messaging platform, appealed to residents to return a missing turkey.

Turkey goes missing at estate

The screenshot of the WhatsApp message was shared on X by @otegz, who also revealed the background story of the incident.

In the screenshot, a resident who was frantically searching for a missing turkey appealed to residents to find the turkey.

According to the message, the turkey had been tied down, but mischievous children had untied it, leading to its disappearance.

"Good evening residents. Please a resident is looking for her life turkey. They tied it down. Children went there to untie it. Please we need to see the turkey. It will not be good for the turkey to be missing please," the message read.

Reactions as turkey goes missing

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post on the X platform.

Dara Soba said:

"Please remind them the Turkey is already missing."

Top boy said:

"Turkey wey don dey marinate for inside stew."

Paul Orton said:

"Children? Children dey follow turkey play??"

Certified Dodo lover said:

"It’ll truly not be good."

Star Girl Tee said:

"They need to arrest the kids."

OGB Martin's said:

"Turkey don go oooo."

Home essentials said:

"Lmaooo wahala ti wa o."

Princess Eve said:

"Turkey is expensive. Ko easy."

Dr Mel said:

"Compound group chat. Drama."

Mercuri magic said:

"On this Christmas? U fit commot eye for turkey?"

Church of Sen reacted:

"Turkey Wei don finish."

Sylvester relative said:

"Turkey is too costly for that kind of play o."

Stanley Stone said:

"Turkey wey dey my pot of stew like this."

Onyekachi Felicity reacted:

"Na person ₦100,000 dem dey play with like that o."

Ebubechukwu added:

"I just dey pity una, when they no see the turkey, you just created terrorist. They go move things from that day going forward."

