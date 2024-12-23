A beautiful hardworking Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement on social media after breaking her savings box

In a video trending on TikTok, she proudly showed off the content of the box and revealed that it was over N4 million

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady's thriftiness paid off in a big way, as she proudly flaunted the impressive contents of her savings box on social media.

In a video that quickly went viral on TikTok, the lady revealed the huge sum she had accumulated through her hard work and discipline.

Lady shows off cash in saving box Photo credit: @ella_luxury_ empire/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shows off content of saving box

The video, shared by @ella_luxury_empire2 on TikTok, captured the lady displaying the naira notes she had saved, totaling over N4 million.

Her excitement was overwhelming as she joked about being set for Christmas and playfully asked for recommendations on where to splurge.

In her words:

"I don open my saving box. It's a little bit over N4 million. Oblee don sure for me this Christmas. Just give me location for where e dey sup. I dey outside."

Reactions as lady flaunts cash in saving box

The video sparked lots of reactions from TikTok users who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and words of admiration.

Many praised the lady's financial discipline and responsibility, while others couldn't help but feel inspired by her achievement.

@Nigerian movies lover asked:

"How much everything make I try dey take motivation."

@Buddies(The Canine Hub) said:

"At least bank no see your #50 deduct for maintenance."

@Uptown said:

"Hope no be the offering box for our carol service be this?"

@Ibroheem 44444 said:

"Na person wey see food chop steady steady dey save money. If I lie make god punish me."

@Cynthia said:

"Wait are you a business owner tell me how you did this and I want to start from January too."

@chanx said:

"Do not let social media pressure u, everything is not as it seems. as long as you were not there when the save was opened, it could be anything. talking to girls."

@Adaugo Chukwu commented:

"This is supposed to be me but any small thing I done open my own finish the money."

@Victor Ola OGB added:

"Why e be say na only women fit do this thing sef. And we men go dey drop money anyhow while women dey save am anyhow, o wrong now, I don learn something kosiwahala. Oblee go jare."

@MJ xx added:

"Hm iffa keep this kind box for house na when my village people go send robbers come my house."

Watch the video below:

Lady breaks piggy box, flaunts cash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok lady broke her piggy bank after saving money in it for many months.

The lady named Innocentia Olisa opened up to fans that she started dropping money in the home bank in 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng