A beautiful Nigerian woman could not hide her excitement as her rich husband returned home in expensive convoy

In a video, the woman stood outside to scream and hail her man as he drove into the compound with security officers

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian woman was overwhelmed with happiness following the return of her husband from an undisclosed location.

The moment he arrived home in a grand convoy, complete with security personnel, she couldn't contain her excitement.

Woman screams as husband returns in convoy

The heartwarming scene was captured on video and shared on TikTok by the woman identified as @cuju63.

As her husband's convoy pulled into the compound, she stood outside, screaming with delight and proudly hailing her spouse.

Reactions as woman welcomes husband home

The video quickly gained traction on TikTok with many users flocking to the comments section to share their opinions.

While some people admired the woman's devotion to her husband, others were more interested in the luxurious convoy that accompanied him.

@PLUTO ƁOÎ said:

"All of us in this comment section will make our families proud."

@Chris Royal said:

"May God bless me this. Chief chief I greet ohhh. Even if I no know you make God's blessings locate me Iseeee."

@JeegeeceeFX said:

"That security man deserves to increase his salary. That sounds alone don make me dey serious again in making money."

@jideobi said:

"E be like say na to tell my babe make she go find very rich man marry oo that girl too good to suffer."

@tatzydangmak said:

"I pity that police man wey the fire gun I pray make this video no reach force p r o side."

@big star added:

"Who notice say the man no even think of rushing to hug the wife na the wife come hug the man."

Man arrives fiancee's home in convoy

