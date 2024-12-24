A man shared a story his cousin told him about some job applicants who refused to show up for interview

He said his cousin is in the human resources department at the company where she works and she was recruiting

However, the lady said people she called for an interview gave her excuses, saying they won't come because it's December

A man shared an interesting story his cousin, who works as a human resource officer, told him.

The man said his cousin was actively hiring staff for the company she works for.

The man said those called for an interview gave excuses. Photo credit: Getty Images/Tim Robberts and 10'000 Hours.

Source: Getty Images

However, Manny Madumise-Mokoena said her sister was calling those pencilled down for an interview, and they were giving her excuses.

Manny indicated the applicants said they might not attend the interview because it was December.

He said on X:

"My cousin told me the wildest thing yesterday. She is in HR, she says when she calls people for interviews they tell her it’s December. With this high rate of unemployment."

See the post below:

Reactions as people give reasons to avoid interview

@KuhlezaK said:

"Secured all these vacancies well in advance for people to also properly plan themselves. As an organisation they are simply prying on their insecurities which is unemployment cultivating a culture of reliance for a living rather than a symbiotic relationship."

@Mfo_kaSithole said:

"Believe me it's the most annoying thing, because come January, the same people will be bothering you for work opportunities. It's 23rd today and I'm still working finalising some candidates' offers."

@MartinMmako said:

"It happens. I do reasonable shortlisting and interviews. You will hear a lot of excuses about not honouring interview invitations."

@NwambatiniTM said:

"Hence I don't plan any interviews in December cos candidates are not available, I close all recruitment work in November."

Man rejects lecturing job

In a related story, a man said he rejected a job offer because the salary was small.

The man said the school offered to pay him N97,000 for a lecturing job.

He said the school was far from where he lived, and he would be spending much on transportation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng