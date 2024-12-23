A Nigerian lady shared details of how she and her husband spent a lot of money renovating their house.

The lady said they spent up to N20 million in renovating the mansion and making it to look more beautiful

A video of the house is trending online and getting many reactions from social media users who saw it

A Nigerian lady said she and her husband decided to renovate their house.

A video of the house is trending online and getting many reactions from people who said it looked beautiful.

The lady said they spent N20 million to renovate their house. Photo credit: TikTok/@_harmaka.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by @_harmaka, the lady said they spent a total of N20 million on the renovation work.

Some people who saw the video said the house already looked beautiful even before the renovation.

The video is captioned:

"Spent over N20 million renovating my house."

The lady said the curtains in the house were imported from abroad and that they were expensive.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of renovated house

@Chinny’s Collection said:

"I will not stop congratulating people till it get to my turn… congratulations beautiful people."

@Yerumoh Precious said:

"I will get here by God's grace. Happy wedding anniversary sis."

@IMPERIAL said:

"You spent 20M and you’re asking me what I think?"

@Janeth oweigha said:

"I like how your husband supports you."

@Praise wire said:

"You suppose be interior decorator oo cause ur imagination alone on things come out nice."

@hoyineny said:

"It's one thing to be rich, it's another thing to know how to spend it. I will not lie this is 100/100, I love it."

@Juliet said:

"Hey Amaka, just wanted to remind you today that you are an amazing wife. Your wisdom and understanding constantly shine through in everything you do. May God continue to bless you with even more of these qualities. Sending you lots of love and appreciation."

Lady builds a house for her father

In a related story, a lady shared a video showing the house she built for her father.

The lady led her father to the building and surprised him greatly.

The man shed tears of joy when he saw the new house.

Source: Legit.ng