A Nigerian lady said she wanted to travel to the United States of America to further her education

However, after applying to American universities and getting accepted and getting funding, she changed her mind

The lady said her intention now is to focus on becoming a content creator instead of pursuing masters abroad

The lady applied to several universities in the United States, and many of them accepted her.

The lady said she would stay in Nigeria instead of travelling to the US. Photo credit: TikTok/@taleswithblessed.

She was supposed to travel to the US in January to pursue a master's degree, but that won't be happening anymore.

In a video she posted, @taleswithblessed said she was not going to resume her studies in the US despite getting scholarships.

She said all her life, she has been going to school, noting that her mother even gave birth to her while studying.

The lady noted that she feels it is time for her to take a break from schooling and do some other things with her life.

According to her, in the year 2025, she is going to focus her attention on content creation.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady says she will stay in Nigeria

@BIG MJ said:

"You can do both! Go to school and create content. America is a land of opportunities."

@Mimi Uju said:

"Better go oo, all these thing wey u Dey talk make you no later regret am oo."

@BrownShuga said:

"Congratulations sis, I know how overwhelming it is. But why don’t you move to the USA and do exactly what you love? Influencers and content creators abroad, especially the USA, have a better chance."

@anitaemokpaire said:

"I went to school straight for 28 yrs. Practiced as a lawyer in Ghana for 3.5 yrs and came to the USA and went to law school for another 3yrs. Best decisions I ever made. Go to school.

