A nostalgic video shared by a Nigerian lady captured a kettle purchased by her father in 1977.

The clip posted via the TikTok app revealed the kettle's surprisingly good condition, considering its age.

Lady shows off old N6 kettle Photo credit: @debbiesocials/TikTok.

Lady displays kettle purchased in 1977

In the clip, the lady identified as @debbiesocials, stated that the kettle was bought for six naira, a sum that seemed almost unbelievable given the current economic climate.

She fondly recalled how the kettle had been her father's favourite, used for years before being retired.

In her words:

"47 years old kettle bought in 1977 for 6 naira. My daddy bought this kettle for N6. Growing up, this was his favourite water jug. We stopped using it a long time ago. It has even rusted. How old are you and what can N6 buy for you in 2024.

"This is what a 47 years old kettle looks like. We keep most of these thing in the village cos of the wide space and we barely use them that’s why they’re still in good condition."

Reactions trail video of 46-year-old kettle

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip.

@Travis moni said:

"But nah everything went dey una house don old sometimes u sef dey lie oo."

@matildaaina reacted:

"Please go and ask him again it was not up to 6 naira."

@Jessica said:

"Una sabi keep something sha."

@namyhusbanddeyfeedme said:

"You and Constance looks much alike."

@Hamond Yvese said:

"It is too cost. I was expecting 1 naira."

@WWE lover's said:

"Itss very expensive then."

@Crissnow said:

"In today’s Nigeria, 6 Naira no dey exist again."

@soun mind said:

"Your papa fit become monument and relics commission chairman oh."

@G7 powertools hub said:

"Madam let's minus home ur papa is a very expensive man nigerian Kobo Can give u kettle that like spending 60k on a kettle now."

@Ichie Billion asked:

"Can I buy that from you?"

@Matthew Omoba added:

"Everytime ur daddy or ur mommy buy diz one make ww hear word abeg."

