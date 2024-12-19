A young woman has expressed her excitement on social media after her husband successfully completed his house

In a video shared via TikTok, she showed off the building and congratulated her family for the great achievement

Social media users who came across the video on the platform did not hesitate to applaud the couple in the comments section

A heartwarming video shared on social media has captured the joy of a woman over her family's achievement.

The couple recently completed their stunning duplex, a confirmation of their hard work and dedication to success.

Couple's mansion goes viral on TikTok Photo credit: @asadouble22/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman praises husband over new house

In the inspiring clip, the woman, known as @asadouble22 on TikTok, proudly showcased her family's new home, beaming with pride.

The impressive duplex, beautifully designed and finished, is a dream come true for the couple.

Her congratulatory message to her family touched viewers, who praised the couple's accomplishment in the comments.

"Congratulations to me and my family. Hubby got us a mansion," she captioned the video.

Reactions as couple flaunts new house

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@user5810384210118 said:

"All this no matter for heaven."

@Pretty_Perpetua stated:

"As I tap from ur grace and say congratulations God will do it for my husband and brothers."

@lizzypoursh said:

"As I celebrate you today, doors will open for my hubby too, we tap."

@Chidi said:

"Congratulations. Money is good. This house no even take up to 2 months in my street. I tap from the blessing mine is coming soon."

@playmaker said:

"I know my future wife is here, and she needs data. Babe, which network."

@Anne Akeju said:

"A big congratulations to you and your family. May you always have reasons to celebrate in Jesus name."

@temi said:

"Congratulations to you and your family it will not turn to burial ground in Jesus powerful name (Amen) congratulations once again."

@shuga.24 said:

"This is huge, congratulations ma’am. From the depth of my heart I tap in Jesus name!!!!for my Hubby and I from now till 2026!!"

Watch the video below:

Man shows off car and house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man could not hide his excitement as he captured the hearts of social media users with his car and house.

In a clip, he made it clear that he got the assets in 2024 despite the challenges he faced along the way.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng