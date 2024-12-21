Global site navigation

Local editions

Nigerian Lady Who Thought Pregnancy Will Make Her Fat Gets Disappointed, Video Goes Viral
People

Nigerian Lady Who Thought Pregnancy Will Make Her Fat Gets Disappointed, Video Goes Viral

by  Ankrah Shalom 2 min read
  • A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video showing her body stature before and after getting pregnant
  • According to the lady, she thought she will get fat during pregnancy because all her friends got fatter after getting pregnant
  • Social media users who came across the hilarious video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share similar experiences

Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Nigerian lady's humorous post about her pregnancy journey has left social media users in stitches.

The lady's entertaining video showed how she looked before and after getting pregnant for her man.

Lady shows off stature after getting pregnant
Lady remains slim after getting pregnant Photo credit: @zinoblackie/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Lady's pregnancy transformation trends online

The expectant mother, who shared her story on TikTok under the handle @zinoblackie, revealed that she had anticipated gaining weight during pregnancy, much like her friends had experienced.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, as her video confirmed, her body had other plans. The side-by-side comparison of her pre-pregnancy and pregnant self left many viewers in stitches over her unexpectedly slim figure.

Read also

Man who has been hustling in Italy for 10 years returns to Nigeria with his family in video

"Me thinking that I will finally get fat once I become pregnant cause everyone I knew did. Vs what I actually got," she captioned the video.

Reactions as pregnant lady flaunts transformation

The TikTok video sparked reactions in the comments section, with many social media users sharing their experiences.

@Peculiar said:

'Give yourself 3 months postpartum, you will start looking for slim tea."

@Nrs Adaeze said:

"Appreciate yourself. I am doing everything possible to lose weight."

@user8401518165282 said:

"Una no go pai person for dis sosai media. Na ur nature naw."

@F.M said:

"I was like this too during pregnancy but as soon as I started breastfeeding ehn, baby fat came o. I moved from 50kg (pre pregnancy weight) to 60kg. Na the big bum bum sweet me pass."

@ACHALUGO1 added:

"Not now, not in second but after second baby you will add a little bit but never get fat."

Read also

After nearly 5 years apart, Nigerian lady finally sees her husband again, emotional video trends

Watch the video below:

Pregnant lady displays body transformation

Meanwhile, Legit. ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman threw netizens aback with her shocking pregnancy transformation.

A video captured the surprising change in the woman's physical appearance months after she got pregnant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over three years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: