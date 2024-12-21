A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video showing her body stature before and after getting pregnant

According to the lady, she thought she will get fat during pregnancy because all her friends got fatter after getting pregnant

Social media users who came across the hilarious video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share similar experiences

A Nigerian lady's humorous post about her pregnancy journey has left social media users in stitches.

The lady's entertaining video showed how she looked before and after getting pregnant for her man.

Lady remains slim after getting pregnant Photo credit: @zinoblackie/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady's pregnancy transformation trends online

The expectant mother, who shared her story on TikTok under the handle @zinoblackie, revealed that she had anticipated gaining weight during pregnancy, much like her friends had experienced.

However, as her video confirmed, her body had other plans. The side-by-side comparison of her pre-pregnancy and pregnant self left many viewers in stitches over her unexpectedly slim figure.

"Me thinking that I will finally get fat once I become pregnant cause everyone I knew did. Vs what I actually got," she captioned the video.

Reactions as pregnant lady flaunts transformation

The TikTok video sparked reactions in the comments section, with many social media users sharing their experiences.

@Peculiar said:

'Give yourself 3 months postpartum, you will start looking for slim tea."

@Nrs Adaeze said:

"Appreciate yourself. I am doing everything possible to lose weight."

@user8401518165282 said:

"Una no go pai person for dis sosai media. Na ur nature naw."

@F.M said:

"I was like this too during pregnancy but as soon as I started breastfeeding ehn, baby fat came o. I moved from 50kg (pre pregnancy weight) to 60kg. Na the big bum bum sweet me pass."

@ACHALUGO1 added:

"Not now, not in second but after second baby you will add a little bit but never get fat."

Watch the video below:

Pregnant lady displays body transformation

Source: Legit.ng