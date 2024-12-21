A lady has sparked reactions on social media with her surprising transformation after divorcing her husband

In a video, she shared how she looked when she was single, after marriage and after divorcing her husband

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A lady's physical transformation has taken the internet by storm, sparking lots of reactions on social media.

The lady in question shared a video showing her dramatic change in appearance, from her carefree days as a singleton to her married life and ultimately, her post-divorce glow.

Lady glows up after divorcing husband Photo credit: @rosarioantonio43cc/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady posts transformation after divorce

The video, posted on TikTok by @rosarioantonio43cc, offered a candid glimpse into the lady's journey.

In the first part of the video, she appeared radiant and confident as a single woman. However, her demeanour took a drastic turn as she revealed her married self, looking visibly downtrodden and worn out.

The final reveal, showcasing her post-divorce transformation, left viewers stunned.

Her newfound confidence and joy were evident, leaving many to wonder what had sparked such a profound change.

"Before and after marriage. Watch till the end," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady posts transformation after marriage

TikTok users flocked to the comments section, sharing their thoughts and reactions to the lady's incredible transformation.

While some expressed admiration for her strength, others couldn't help but speculate about the circumstances surrounding her marriage and divorce.

@angel said:

"Marriage is just stress now my husband cooks for him self and he thinks he is punishing me."

@TASHNASH91 stated:

"My sister if you’v found the right one you lucky not everyone is lucky in."

@Namusansekanda Musonda said:

"This days am wondering why marriage has started looking like it's a bad thing, ladies just find a right man cause marriage is a beautiful thing."

@Stephanie commented:

"There are two ways to be happy in marriage 1. Get a good man secondly get a good job before marriage, let him meet u working."

@muke0565gmail.com1 added:

"That's why am waiting 4 the man God has ordained to be my husband not the one I chose 4 myself that's why we mess up Lord teach me 2 descern."

@Bibusa added:

"Is it that you saw the signs when u where dating and ignored the signs and later regretted when you got married which lead to divorce? Please help me understand am starting to fear marriage!"

Watch the video below:

Lady glows after divorcing husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who survived an abusive relationship posted photos of how battered she was as a wife.

Sharing her recent photos following her divorce, the lady said that she is happy she left her marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng