Man Who Got Scholarship to Study Abroad While in SS2 Decides to Stay in Nigeria and Study in UNILAG
- A Nigerian man has narrated the experience he had when he was in secondary school and which later changed his life
- The man said when he was in SS2, he was offered a scholarship to travel to South Africa to further his education
- However, he said he opted to stay in Nigeria and later went to the University of Lagos (UNILAG) for his studies
A Nigerian man said he was offered a scholarship to study in South Africa when he was younger, but he didn't take the opportunity.
He said the scholarship offer came his way when he was in secondary school, precisely in SS2.
The man spoke in a video posted by @conversationwithmarvel, where he revealed that he had a dream of going to the US for his studies.
He said he decided to stay in Nigeria and later went to further his studies at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) as a preparation to move to the US.
However, when he applied for a visa to move to the US, he was denied. He tried three times but couldn't get it.
He noted that he decided to leave it as it appeared going to the US was not what God wanted for him.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as man decides to study in UNILAG instead of South Africa
@Janah said:
"If it works out it's God's direction, if it does not work out it's God's protection."
@Gifted said:
"I loved the fact he put God in all this. please call him again to tell us more about his Christian life I'm so interested, probably he can share to us please."
@kim_jones16 said:
"I love this guy, watched one his videos in 2022 just randomly scrolling through."
Source: Legit.ng
