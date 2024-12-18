A Nigerian man was overjoyed after his mechanic returned N10 million a customer transferred to his First Bank account by mistake

He stormed his workshop with saxophonists to sing the mechanic's praise and reward him for his act of honesty

The boss shared how his customer mistakenly sent the N10 million to his mechanic's account and what happened next

A man, Mathias Ezeaku, has celebrated and rewarded his honest mechanic, Obinna Ezeobi, who returned N10 million, which a customer sent to his account in error.

A proud Mathias celebrated Obinna's honesty by hiring saxophonists to perform for him.

Mathias visited his workshop with the saxophonists and danced for joy while they performed songs for Obinna.

How N10 million was sent

Speaking in Igbo, Mathias narrated how a man, a Facebook follower, patronised him and needed to fix his tanker.

After Obinna had fixed his vehicle, the man who wanted to appreciate him with N10,000 mistakenly sent N10 million.

Two days after the error, the man called Obinna's attention to it, and the mechanic went to the bank to return the money.

Mathias praised Obinna for his honesty and gave him bundles of money. People gathered and joined in celebrating Obinna.

Mathias further called on people to appreciate Obinna by sending money to his provided account details, saying his kind is what society needs.

The whole celebration was captured in a clip Mathias shared on Facebook.

"My mechanic returned 10 Million Niara that someone mistakenly transferred to his first bank account after some 3days he deserve to be celebrated," Mathias captioned the post.

People commend mechanic

Real ASA NA SOUTH said:

"Forget it , good people still dey 💯 na you just get bad character 😄 🤣.

"Congratulations nna, may chukwu Okike Abiama reward you isee isee."

Ibeneme Emenike Kings said:

"That's how I returned expensive phone Aboki forgot in my Bus, when i returned the phone the Aboki started looking at me, he raised alarm, i became afraid, what i was hearing is that Kai Nyamiri return phone, Nyamiri no dey return phone, We need to start changing that narrative of stealing as onye igbo."

Desmond Utojiuba said:

"Let it not be that he returned ransom money get police report before returning the money. before police will come after him."

Uganeme Chukwuemeka Nwafor Donatus said:

"He deserved to be celebrated for returning the money, #10,000,000 is not a small money. See this Mathias Ezeaku - Gospel of truth I can't stp appreciating you."

Odogwu Na Libya Unity said:

"The money that you gave to him willingly is more better and profitable than eating the 10,000,000 fraudulently."

Armstrong M. Ejiofor said:

"Let such money mistakenly enter Ezeugo TV or aku zion account they will use legal team against the owner of the money 💰."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mechanic was celebrated for returning N10.8 million that was mistakenly sent to his account.

Mechanic who returned N10.8 million breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mechanic who had returned N10.8 million mistakenly transferred to his account had shared how much he was rewarded.

One of the mechanic's customers, Chinonso Ndukwe, hailed him, saying he found out about his honest act after reading it on the net.

The customer added that the mechanic looked ill when he saw him and had told him he had a headache.

