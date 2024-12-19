A lady has shared a video showing the moment she flew on an aeroplane to another location just to have lunch

In an interesting video on TikTok, she documented her journey with her sister and friend as they flew out to have lunch

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok expressed their shock in the comments section

A video has captured an intriguing adventure undertaken by three ladies, who embarked on a flight to satisfy their craving for lunch.

The unusual excursion left social media users astonished over their financial ability to carry out such a trip for just lunch.

Hungry sisters fly out to get lunch Photo credit: @namweziiii/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Sisters fly out for lunch in video

Shared by @namweziiii on TikTok, the video chronicled the trio's journey as they traveled to a nearby location to indulge in a meal at Nandos.

One of the ladies said:

"Fly with us to get some Nandos. She texted me and she said let's go get lunch I'm hungry. And I said I'm hungry too. I only had a small amount of food the previous day. It was such a hot day. We just went to grabb some lunch and head back home but I couldn't wait to have my drink so I had to drink that on the way."

Reactions as ladies fly out for lunch

Viewers on TikTok expressed disbelief in the comments section, marveling at the friends' extravagance.

Many couldn't fathom the luxury of flying out solely for a meal, with some praying never to experience poverty.

@Nando’s ZA said:

"Flying to get Nando’s? That is flaming hot!"

@Ziphozonke Sibusiso asked:

"Which country are you from?"

@Naledi said:

"The landing fee and the fuel costs much more than the Nandos order but never mind me kuthetha iPoverty."

@Dalitso said:

"I scrolled immediately I heard “fly with us to get us Nandos”

@kebonem03 said:

"Never mind the Nando’s hle. But Young female pilots, bathong, our future international pilot. May your dreams be realised baby girl."

@Mimi Proby asked:

"Flying to go and get nandos awe guys r we in the same country?"

@Nonhlakanipho Sanga said:

"You just called me poor in different languages."

@Lissa said:

"I must stop coming on this app in the morning. How must I continue my day now."

@Mr3_Odds added:

"I want to get a pilot licence and small plane and on random weekend fly with my dad. I hope to make it before the old flies away."

@Sylvino added:

"Watching this as I'm about to fly in my private Jet to Cape Town for breakfast at Carbo and come back."

Watch the video below:

Man displays food served by Nigerian airline

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who bought a flight ticket cried out that the flight was rescheduled by several hours.

Fortunately, when he boarded the rescheduled flight, the airline served him food to eat but the food caused a controversy online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng