A Nigerian lady, serving as an NYSC member, was spotted ironing her khaki shorts using a hot pot

In the video, she demonstrated determination in smoothing out the khaki shorts with the pot, achieving excellent results

The manual method involved her using a cooking cylinder with gas to heat the pot before applying it to iron the trousers

During her service as an NYSC member, a Nigerian woman was captured on video ironing her khaki shorts using a hot pot.

She demonstrated great determination as she successfully smoothed out the fabric.

NYSC corper irons khaki with hot pot. Photo credit: @bambam_0523

Source: TikTok

As shared by @bambam_0523, the process involved heating the pot on a gas cooking cylinder before using it to iron the trousers manually.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Cdq Funds wrote:

“Nah you one neat oo .. me iron khaki?”

Felicity Flavors commented:

“I bet you, there's no hot water inside that pot. There's no way you can comfortably hold a pot with hot water like that. But we got the message.”

Bohboh:

“Chai..iron no touch mai khaki before.”

Chael:

“He iron Abi e no iron.”

BamBam.xXX:

“He smooth sef.”

Torlanyolaoye:

“O dan boro Alhaja.”

User72839933839933:

“E smooth abi e no smooth?”

BamBam.xXX:

“He smooth jaare bye.”

UserSolaAlade:

“Believe everything on social media you are on your own.”

BamBam...xxx:

“Yhu can give ur a trial.”

King _Daqush:

“OWatin we no go see for this tinubu Nigeria.”

Source: Legit.ng