300 Level Student Relocates to America, Abandons Her Scholing in Nigeria, Video Trends
- A young Nigerian lady shared an exciting video as she celebrated her relocation to the United States of America
- Her video showed that she was a 300 level student before relocating to America with her family members
- Many who came across the video congratulated her and shared their similar experiences about relocation
A Nigerian lady who relocated to America celebrated her latest achievement as she shared her experience.
She stated that she left her schooling in Nigeria and relocated to America.
In a video shared by @aniqueta_multitalent on TikTok, the lady showed herself as a student.
She then shared a video of herself after she finally relocated to the United States of America.
The video was captioned:
“I can’t leave my country, I’m already in 300 lvl…sikeeee.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail student’s relocation to America
Many who came across the video congratulated her and “shared similar experiences.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@pinky said:
"But I heard when you live and you already schooling here you will start over again."
@Blessed Osamudiame said:
"Canada are you ready for Me, I may not have an international passport rn Buh I’m manifesting it."
@Opara Barnabas said:
"Congratulations, 2025 na me and you."
@Adeolayinka said:
"I had a choice to travel to US when I was in 200L …. I said NO!!! (With overconfidence) My CGPA dey shark me then. I reach 400L, I still said NO cos that NYSC be like beta thing for my eye."
@Enchantress said:
"Omo this could have been me in 2022 but I refused no regrets tho it's all good I'm in my finals now. Graduate by July."
In a related story, a Nigerian lady relocated to China for her PhD education and shared an exciting video detailing her travelling process.
Nigerian teacher in America celebrates student’s win
In a related story, a Nigerian lady who worked as a teacher in the United States of America celebrated her student’s win.
Her student emerged first in a public speaking competition at Missouri State University.
Many congratulated her as she jumped and danced after her student was announced the winner.
