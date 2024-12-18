A young Nigerian lady shared an exciting video as she celebrated her relocation to the United States of America

Her video showed that she was a 300 level student before relocating to America with her family members

Many who came across the video congratulated her and shared their similar experiences about relocation

A Nigerian lady who relocated to America celebrated her latest achievement as she shared her experience.

She stated that she left her schooling in Nigeria and relocated to America.

Lady who is in school relocated to America. Photo: @aniqueta_multitalent

In a video shared by @aniqueta_multitalent on TikTok, the lady showed herself as a student.

She then shared a video of herself after she finally relocated to the United States of America.

The video was captioned:

“I can’t leave my country, I’m already in 300 lvl…sikeeee.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail student’s relocation to America

Many who came across the video congratulated her and “shared similar experiences.

@pinky said:

"But I heard when you live and you already schooling here you will start over again."

@Blessed Osamudiame said:

"Canada are you ready for Me, I may not have an international passport rn Buh I’m manifesting it."

@Opara Barnabas said:

"Congratulations, 2025 na me and you."

@Adeolayinka said:

"I had a choice to travel to US when I was in 200L …. I said NO!!! (With overconfidence) My CGPA dey shark me then. I reach 400L, I still said NO cos that NYSC be like beta thing for my eye."

@Enchantress said:

"Omo this could have been me in 2022 but I refused no regrets tho it's all good I'm in my finals now. Graduate by July."

In a related story, a Nigerian lady relocated to China for her PhD education and shared an exciting video detailing her travelling process.

Nigerian teacher in America celebrates student’s win

In a related story, a Nigerian lady who worked as a teacher in the United States of America celebrated her student’s win.

Her student emerged first in a public speaking competition at Missouri State University.

Many congratulated her as she jumped and danced after her student was announced the winner.

